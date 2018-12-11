It’s hard to believe, but Venom has become one of the biggest box office hits of the year. With a box office haul of over $851 million, it’s currently the 66th highest grossing film globally of all time, surpassing almost all the films in the Spider-Man franchise (except Spider-Man 3 and Spider-Man: Homecoming) and even pushing past Wonder Woman in the 71st spot. And soon we’ll get to see the scenes that weren’t good enough to make it into the final cut of this wacky movie.

Venom is available on digital download today before hitting Blu-ray and DVD next week. To celebrate the film’s arrival at home, a new Venom deleted scene sneak peek has been revealed that shows the symbiote working with Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) hates the sound of car alarms as much as you do.

Venom Deleted Scene Sneak Peek

This Venom deleted scene appears to be from the end of the movie, perhaps after Eddie Brock has had that final conversation with Anne Weying (Michelle Williams). Maybe this was the original way the movie confirmed that the symbiote suit was still attached to Eddie before he starts talking to him about the new rules he’s setting about which people are okay to eat.

Honestly, the success surrounding this movie still baffles me. It’s goofy, but not in a way that feels entirely intentional. Fans seem to be taking to the silliness of it all, almost like they assume it was intended to be like Deadpool. But Venom is nowhere near as clever or thought-out as Deadpool in any way, shape or form. But maybe this will give Sony Pictures the confidence to spend more money and take more risks on the sequel in order to make it work better the second time around.

Venom will first hit digital on December 11, 2018, before arriving on on Blu-ray on December 18, 2018. Here are all the special features you’ll get to enjoy if you pick it up: