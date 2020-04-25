Valley Girl is a 1983 romantic comedy starring Julie Richman as the title character, who has good looks, popularity, and a handsome, cool boyfriend. The only problem is Tommy is kind of a douchebag, so after a trip to the mall with her friends, she decides to break up with him and falls for a Hollywood punk named Randy, making for a star-crossed lovers kind of story loosely inspired by Romeo and Juliet. Now the movie is being remade as a poppy musical starring Jessica Rothe (Happy Death Day), and a new Valley Girl music video shows us just how upbeat and vibrant this remake will be.

Valley Girl Music Video – “We Got the Beat”

The music video features a new cover of the catchy 1980s single “We Got The Beat” by The Go-Go’s as sung by the cast of Valley Girl, which includes Ashleigh Murray, Chloe Bennet and Jessie Ennis along with Jessica Rothe. It’s hard not to tap your feet once you hear the instantly recognizable tune, and the dance sequences in the mall are full of so much energy, largely thanks to choreographer Mandy Moore, who created dance numbers for La La Land, as well as So You Think You Can Dance and more.

The soundtrack for Valley Girl should bring a lot to the table since it’s produced by Harvey Mason Jr., who was behind the soundtracks for Pitch Perfect, Straight Outta Compton, and Dreamgirls. Plus, the cast also features Josh Whitehouse, Mae Whitman, Mario Revolori, Rob Huebel, Judy Greer, Alicia Silverstone, Camila Morrone, and, for some reason, controversial YouTube star Logan Paul.

This looks like a hell of a lot of fun, and even though movie theaters are closed right now, the movie will be playing in some drive-in movies for the perfect 1980s experience amidst all the chaos in the real world. Hopefully director Rachel Lee Goldenberg and writer Amy Talkington have done something fun to lift our spirits with this pop-fueled remake.

Julie (Jessica Rothe) is the ultimate ’80s Valley Girl. A creative free spirit; Julie’s time is spent with her best friends shopping at the Galleria mall and making plans for senior prom. That is, until she falls hard for Randy (Joshua Whitehouse), a Sunset Strip punk rocker, who challenges everything the Valley and Julie stand for. Despite push-back from friends and family, Julie must break out of the safety of her world to follow her heart and discover what it really means to be a Valley Girl.

Valley Girl hits digital and select drive-in theaters starting on May 8, 2020.