Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series has been available on the Oculus Quest for awhile now. The three-episode VR series is an immersive video game experience created by ILMxLAB that allows players to step into the shoes of a smuggler who is recruited for a mysterious job by Darth Vader himself. Now those who have PlayStation VR will be able to experience the video game themselves with the title launching on the Sony console sometime this summer.

ILMxLAB announced Vader Immortal on PlayStation VR today in honor of Star Wars Day, May the 4th. All three episodes will be made available in one package, so you don’t have to wait for the new episodes to debut like Oculus Quest owners did.

If this is your first time hearing about Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series, here’s the trailer and synopsis:

Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series lets you step inside your own Star Wars cinematic adventure as a smuggler operating near Mustafar, the fiery world Darth Vader calls home. When you are unexpectedly pulled out of hyperspace, you find yourself uncovering an ancient mystery at the behest of the Sith Lord himself. The series also includes the popular Lightsaber Dojo modes, where fans can spend hours honing their skills with iconic lightsabers and more in Vader’s training dojo.

At Star Wars Celebration last year, I tried out a demo of Vader Immortal, and I was impressed with how responsive the controls were. The experience of wielding a lightsaber in virtual reality was an extremely satisfying one, especially when you’re blocking laser bolts and slicing training droids. Since I don’t have an Oculus Quest of my own, I can only imagine how great it is when you can work through the complete story.

Mark Miller, Executive Creative Producer at ILMxLAB said:

“We are very excited to be partnering with Sony Interactive Entertainment to bring Vader Immortal to PlayStation VR. I never get tired of watching people react to Darth Vader approaching them, following them with his gaze and speaking directly to them. We can’t wait to share this experience with a broader audience.”

Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series was written by David S. Goyer (The Dark Knight, Blade) and directed by Ben Snow (Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire). Scott Lawrence voices Darth Vader while Maya Rudolph is your droid sidekick ZO-E3.

There’s no specific release date for the series arrival on PlayStation VR, but it’ll happen sometime this summer.