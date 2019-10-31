The Vader Immortal virtual reality adventure game series launched in May of this year, continued with the surprise release of Episode II in September, and will be coming to an end next month with Episode III. Now, a first look and some story details have revealed that it’s time for you to face-off with the Dark Lord of the Sith himself.

ILMxLAB has announced Vader Immortal: Episode III, which will be the conclusion to the Star Wars virtual reality story that has been unfolding through Oculus Quest and Rift headsets. This final chapter will arrive on November 21, 2019, so you’ll want to track down the one person in your family who has an Oculus headset and play out the entire story this Thanksgiving.

Director Ben Snow had this to say in an official statement:

“From the very beginning, Vader Immortal was conceived of as one overarching story where you were the lead character. From learning the Force from Darth Vader, to uncovering the ancient secrets of Mustafar, everything has been leading up to the culmination of the series. We can’t wait for fans to discover firsthand how their story ends.”

Players control a Force-sensitive smuggler recruited by Darth Vader to help him with a mysterious task. As the story has unfolded, Darth Vader’s nefarious plan has been revealed, and it’s up to you to stop him. The third episode of the series will have you leading an assault on Darth Vader’s fortress on Mustafar with an ancient lightsaber by your side and the power of the Force flowing through you. And it’s all leading up to a face-off with Darth Vader himself.

In addition to what you’ve already learned from the first two episodes, this third installment will let you use an Imperial blaster and thermal detonators. As far as ground combat goes, that’s pretty much everything a Star Wars fan would want to do. It’s just a shame that we can’t fly a ship in virtual reality yet, but maybe that will come sometime down the road.

Created in close collaboration with the Lucasfilm Story Group, Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series is written by David S. Goyer (The Dark Knight, Blade) and directed by Ben Snow (Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire). It features Maya Rudolph (Bridesmaids, Big Mouth) as your sardonic droid sidekick, ZO-E3, and fan favorite Scott Lawrence as Darth Vader.

The first two episodes of Vader Immortal are available for purchase now in the Oculus Store.