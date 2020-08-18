Even though it may not be the best time for a conspiracy thriller about a viral pandemic, Amazon’s new series Utopia is going to give it a shot this fall.

Utopia follows a group of nerds obsessed with a comic book called Distopia and the arrival of its sequel Utopia. While the comic is just an engaging story for most fans, others think it has been hiding clues to some kind of impending disaster, and may be the key to uncovering a global conspiracy. It all becomes very real when these comic nerds suddenly find themselves on the run from trained killers and get caught up in something bigger and more dangerous than they could possibly fathom. See what happens in the new Utopia trailer below.

Utopia Trailer

Though Utopia is very much a conspiracy thriller, there are clearly threads of some dark comedy in there to bring some levity to the proceedings. The use of REM’s “It’s the End of the World” also helps in that regard. Perhaps it’s an effort to lighten the mood of the show to make it more appealing at a time when we’re still dealing with the effects of a real global pandemic.

Even with this trailer providing a better picture of the story, it’s clear that there are a lot of moving parts here. But at least it finally gives us an idea of what Rainn Wilson is doing in this series as Dr. Michael Stearns. At some point he teams up with Ian (Dan Byrd), Wilson Wilson (Desmin Borges), Samantha (Jessica Rothe), Grant (Javon “Wanna” Walton), and Becky (Ashleigh LaThrop) in order to help bring down whatever diabolical genius is behind everything.

Utopia also stars Farrah Mackenzie as Alice, Christopher Denham as Arby, and Cory Michael Smith as Thomas Christie.

Utopia is a co-production between Endemol Shine North America, Kudos and Amazon Studios, and it’s executive produced by Gillian Flynn, Jessica Rhoades, Sharon Levy, Sharon Hall, Toby Haynes, Karen Wilson, and Dennis Kelly, the creator of the original British TV series on which the show is based.

For more on Utopia, check out our recap of the show’s panel from Comic-Con at Home.

Utopia arrives on Amazon on September 25, 2020.