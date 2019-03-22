After winning an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for 2017’s Get Out, writer/director Jordan Peele is back with Us, a new tale of terror that’s a totally different type of movie. And it seems like audiences are curious about what Peele is bringing to the table, because the film has only been out for less than a day and it’s already broken a box office record.

Us Box Office Record

In its Thursday night screenings, Us grossed $7.4 million in North America, putting it behind films like It, Paranormal Activity 3, and last year’s Halloween. But according to Forbes, that’s good enough for “the biggest Thursday preview gross for an R-rated movie that isn’t a sequel or isn’t based on anything.” Not bad for only his second directorial effort. Peele has come out of the gate as an auteur filmmaker with a distinct voice, and I’m thrilled that he turned down the chance to direct huge tentpole movies and focused his efforts on this complex horror film instead.

BoxOfficeMojo says Us‘s $7.4 million performance is more than four times as big as Get Out‘s $1.8 million in previews, and it seems destined to open well enough that it should easily find itself as the latest entrant on the list of top 10 biggest opening weekends for R-rated horror films. Currently, that list looks like this:

It – $123,403,419

Halloween (2018) – $76,221,545

The Nun – $53,807,379

Paranormal Activity 3 – $52,568,183

The Conjuring – $41,855,326

Paranormal Activity 2 – $40,678,424

Friday the 13th (2009) – $40,570,365

The Conjuring 2 – $40,406,314

Annabelle – $37,134,255

Freddy vs. Jason – $36,428,066

The Hollywood Reporter says Us is on track for a $64 million opening weekend, catapulting it to number three slot on that list and bumping Freddy vs. Jason out of the top ten. (Side note: how the hell is that movie still in the top 10?! I know fans were curious when that film came out, but I didn’t realize they were that curious.)

