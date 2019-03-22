Daily Podcast: Jordan Peele’s ‘Us’ Spoiler Discussion
Posted on Friday, March 22nd, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the March 22, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman and senior writer Ben Pearson to have a spoiler discussion about Jordan Peele’s latest film Us, and hopefully get to the bottom of some of the questions.
Opening Banter: Jordan Peele’s Us is a great horror movie, but also one that left us with many opinions, questions and interpretations. So what follows is a discussion between the /Film staff who have seen the film, providing some insights and analysis of the film.
In Our Feature Presentation: ‘Us’ Movie Explained: Exploring the Biggest Questions and Craziest Twists in Jordan Peele’s Film
- Everyone’s brief reactions to the film
- Who are the tethered?
- What do the tethered represent?
- The final twist
- Our greatest fear is ourselves
- The Haves and have nots
- The Escalator
- What does the guy with the 11:11 sign mean?
- What is going on with the dance?
- What’s up with those rabbits?
- Where Did the Tethered Get Those Matching Red Jumpsuits and Scissors?
- What does the recreation of Hands Across America mean?
Other Articles Mentioned:
- ‘Us’ Spoiler-Free Video Reaction: A Tense, Well-Directed Horror Film With Some Unexpected Twists
- ‘Us’ Director Jordan Peele on Being Inspired by George Romero and Universal Monsters [Interview]
