On the March 22, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman and senior writer Ben Pearson to have a spoiler discussion about Jordan Peele’s latest film Us, and hopefully get to the bottom of some of the questions.

Opening Banter: Jordan Peele’s Us is a great horror movie, but also one that left us with many opinions, questions and interpretations. So what follows is a discussion between the /Film staff who have seen the film, providing some insights and analysis of the film.

In Our Feature Presentation: ‘Us’ Movie Explained: Exploring the Biggest Questions and Craziest Twists in Jordan Peele’s Film

Everyone’s brief reactions to the film

Who are the tethered?

What do the tethered represent?

The final twist

Our greatest fear is ourselves

The Haves and have nots

The Escalator

What does the guy with the 11:11 sign mean?

What is going on with the dance?

What’s up with those rabbits?

Where Did the Tethered Get Those Matching Red Jumpsuits and Scissors?

What does the recreation of Hands Across America mean?

