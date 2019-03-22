Us Soundtrack

On the March 22, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman and senior writer Ben Pearson to have a spoiler discussion about Jordan Peele’s latest film Us, and hopefully get to the bottom of some of the questions.

Opening Banter: Jordan Peele’s Us is a great horror movie, but also one that left us with many opinions, questions and interpretations. So what follows is a discussion between the /Film staff who have seen the film, providing some insights and analysis of the film.

In Our Feature Presentation: ‘Us’ Movie Explained: Exploring the Biggest Questions and Craziest Twists in Jordan Peele’s Film

  • Everyone’s brief reactions to the film
  • Who are the tethered?
  • What do the tethered represent?
  • The final twist
  • Our greatest fear is ourselves
  • The Haves and have nots
  • The Escalator
  • What does the guy with the 11:11 sign mean?
  • What is going on with the dance?
  • What’s up with those rabbits?
  • Where Did the Tethered Get Those Matching Red Jumpsuits and Scissors?
  • What does the recreation of Hands Across America mean?

