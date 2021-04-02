On top of missing the theatrical movie-going experience altogether over the past year, it’s been a bummer to miss out on Disney’s tradition of including animated short films before their big screen releases. Thankfully, the short film attached to the theatrical release of Raya and the Last Dragon is coming home with the movie’s digital release today.

Us Again is written and directed by Zach Parrish, who served as head of animation on Big Hero 6 and will be at the helm of an animated Short Circuit movie at Disney. The film follows an elderly couple as they joyously rekindle their youth through the magic of dancing, and a little Us Again clip gives us a taste of the fancy footwork that will take us through the city.

Us Again Clip

Set in a vibrant city pulsating with rhythm and movement, an elderly man and his young-at-heart wife rekindle their youthful passion for life and each other on one magical night. The years fade away as the joy of dancing propels them across the exciting cityscape of their youth and revives fond memories and ambitions.

If they used the characters from Pixar’s Up, then they could have called this movie Up Again. (It’s okay, I’ll see myself out).

Anyway, this clip is so vibrant and full of life, and the animation looks phenomenal too. The rain-soaked city looks beautiful at night, and the dance moves are crisp and clean as a lively score pulses in the background. There’s plenty more dancing to behold too, with horeographers/dancers Keone & Mari Madrid (champions of the dance competition series World of Dance) providing the moves for this short film. The score comes from Captain Marvel composer Pinar Toprak.

The only way to see Us Again previously was if you saw Raya and the Last Dragon in theaters. But when you pick up the movie on home video (including 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on May 18), it will be included as a special feature. If you’re not planning on picking up the movie for your collection, you’ll still have another shot at seeing Us Again when it arrives on Disney+ sometime in June, joining the rest of the Disney and Pixar short films that have been released in theaters over the years. It’s just a shame more people won’t have a chance to see it on the big screen.

You can still see Us Again in theaters right now with Raya and the Last Dragon.