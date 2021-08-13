(Welcome to On Your Radar, a series where we take a look at what’s next for the biggest actors and filmmakers, and why you should be excited…or not.)

Aw, our little Peter Parker is growing up so fast. Back in 2014, Tom Holland was launched into fame by his portrayal of the web-slinging teenager in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a role he continues to nail to this day. And while his superhero outings are still keeping the young actor busy, he’s making time for plenty of new projects with roles that make him completely unrecognizable.

In the past year, Holland has dabbled in animated charm with Onward and Spies in Disguise — but also done a full 180 with darker films like The Devil All The Time and Cherry. If you’re curious about what else Holland has in store, look no further.

Here’s everything you need to know about Tom Holland’s upcoming projects.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Tom Holland is reprising his heroic role as everyone’s favorite Queens native, Peter Parker. This is the third film in the MCU’s run at Spidey, but the road to the big screen was pretty bumpy. Between COVID-19 pandemic delays and the fraught negotiations beteen Disney and Sony, fans had plenty of reason for concern. Thankfully, the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home is finally within sight!

Marvel loves their secrets, so we know very little about the finer details of the film, but we can expect it to pick up where Far From Home left off. Following the defeat of Mysterio, Peter Parker’s secret identity was released to the public. The big questions now are what this loss of secret means and how it might impact his loved ones. Not to mention all the other multiverse-related madness disrupting the MCU.

Spider-Man: No Way Home comes to theaters on December 17, 2021.

Uncharted

After years in development, the Uncharted video game franchise is getting its moment on the big screen. The series tells the story of treasure hunter Nathan Drake, a descendant of a famed explorer and your classic thief with a secret heart of gold. Holland stars as a young Nathan Drake, who embarks on globe-spanning adventures with his mentor Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg). Together they’ll hunt down mystical objects and search for long-lost treasure, with a fair share of villainous poachers and even some romance sprinkled in.

Uncharted is slated for release on February 11, 2022.

The Crowded Room

The Crowded Room is an anthology series centering on real-life stories of people who struggled and learned to live with mental illness. Season 1 stars Tom Holland as Billy Milligan, the first person ever acquitted of a crime because of multiple personality disorder. This project sees Holland delving into dark territory, just as he did with a previous AppleTV+ title, Cherry. Also based on a true story, Holland portrayed a PTSD-stricken army veteran.

Upon release, The Crowded Room will stream exclusively on AppleTV+.