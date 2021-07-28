Upcoming Chris Hemsworth to Keep on Your Radar

Chris Hemsworth has filled many roles — Starfleet captain, cult leader, secret agent, and, most famously, the literal God of Thunder. And every time he appears on screen, we can’t help but want more of him.

Since it’s so important to stay up to date on All Things Chris Hemsworth, here’s a breakdown of everything he has coming in the near future (plus a few educated assumptions and guesses).

Escape From Spiderhead

Chris Hemsworth is one part of the star-studded trio leading the cast of this sci-fi drama. Hemsworth is set to star alongside Jurnee Smollet and Miles Teller in this film, based on the George Saunders story of the same name.

The story follows two convicts and their attempt to escape a futuristic prison that’s been using them as guinea pigs for emotion-altering drugs. Spiderhead comes from Joseph Kosinski, who directed Tron Legacy, Oblivion, and the upcoming Top Gun Maverick. We can expect Hemsworth back in full action mode for this film as he reunites with Netflix, the studio behind 2020’s Extraction.

Escape From Spiderhead is slated for a 2021 release, so it might be our earliest chance to see Hemsworth onscreen again.

Thor: Love and Thunder

It takes a special kind of hero to complete his trilogy and still come back for more — and who better than the God of Thunder himself? Thor: Love and Thunder is the fourth movie centering on Hemsworth’s Asgardian hero and sees the return of many other beloved characters from the initial trilogy, including Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Jamie Alexander as Lady Sif, and Natalie Portman as Jane Foster. It also includes appearances from other MCU heroes, including Guardians of the Galaxy actors Chris Pratt, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, and Karen Gillan. If that’s not star-studded enough for you, no worries — we can also expect to see Christain Bale, Russell Crowe, Matt Damon, and Melissa McCarthy.

Thor: Love and Thunder picks up where the Thor movies and Avengers: Endgame left the God of Thunder, having seceded his leadership to Valkyrie to journey with the Guardians.

Filming wrapped earlier this year, and director Taika Waititi has talked up what a wild ride the film promises to be. Waititi co-wrote the screenplay with Unpregnant and Someone Great writer Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. The film is slated to release on May 6, 2022.

Untitled Hulk Hogan biopic

In 2019, Hemsworth was announced as the star of a biopic about legendary Hall of Fame wrestler Hulk Hogan. The film will be helmed by Joker director Todd Phillips, with Hogan on board as executive producer. Few details are known, but the story is expected to focus on Hogan’s rise to fame, both in wrestling and as a pop culture icon. As of now, there is no official title or release date for the film.

Furiosa

Furiosa is an upcoming prequel film centering on Charlize Theron’s Mad Max Fury Road character. Anya Taylor Joy is set to star as a younger version of the character with Hemsworth and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II co-starring in unconfirmed roles. George Miller will return to direct, produce and co-write the film.

Unconfirmed: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

Chris Hemsworth’s most recent appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe saw him departing as a new member of the Guardians team — even if just temporarily. Since his new friends will be appearing in his latest “solo” adventure, who’s to say he doesn’t stick around for their next space journey? Whether or now Hemsworth will appear in either project, even if it’s just a cameo, remains unconfirmed.

Unconfirmed: Extraction 2

A sequel to the 2020 film Extraction was confirmed early last year when the original was on track to become Netflix’s most-watched film ever. Hemsworth starred as soldier Tyler Rake, a black-ops mercenary who went to great lengths to accomplish a dangerous mission. Whether or not Hemsworth will reprise his role in the film is unconfirmed. However, (and consider this a spoiler alert) the first movie ends with his character shot in the back and dead. So unless the sequel turns out to be a prequel, this one seems unlikely.