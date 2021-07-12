Some filmmakers can be prone to hyperbole at times, providing quotes that wildly exaggerate their intentions with any given movie to make for some juicy headlines and press cycles. We would humbly propose that Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi, on the other hand, tends to say exactly what he means and mean exactly what he says. In his own endearing way, at least.

The World According To Taika

In an interview with Empire (via Collider), the popular and eccentric director of Boy, Hunt for the Wilderpeople, and Thor: Ragnarok has provided a fresh tease for what he has in store for us with Thor: Love and Thunder. Based on his quotes, he has lost none of his usual penchant for bravado and childlike excitement:

“Well, just between (me and) you and the readers, I’ve done some crazy shit in my life. I’ve lived, like, 10 lifetimes. But it’s the craziest film I’ve ever done. If you wrote down all the elements of this film, it shouldn’t make sense. It’s almost like it shouldn’t be made. If you walked into a room and said, ‘I want this and this and this.’ Who’s in it? These people. What are you going to call it? Love And Thunder. I mean, you’d never work again. Maybe I won’t after this.”

Honestly, this sounds like a filmmaker who simply can’t believe he’s found himself in a position to put his distinctive touch on a big-budget blockbuster on the scale of a Marvel movie… and not just once, but twice. Given his indie New Zealand roots that started with an exploration into his childhood love for Michael Jackson songs and then moved on to a farcical “documentary” of the local vampire/werewolf scene (seriously, we implore you to watch Boy and What We Do In The Shadows if you haven’t yet), Waititi goes on to assure viewers that this Thor sequel will stand apart from Ragnarok:

“It’s very different from Ragnarok. It’s crazier. I’ll tell you what’s different. There’ll be far more emotion in this film. And a lot more love. And a lot more thunder. And a lot more Thor, if you’ve seen the photos.”

What to Expect in Thor: Love and Thunder

After using Ragnarok to unleash Tessa Thompson’s fan-favorite Valkyrie, goth Cate Blanchett, and a face-painted Jeff Goldblum who might as well have wandered onto the set entirely by accident one day and remained in the film anyway, needless to say we can’t wait to see how Waititi outdoes himself for the upcoming 2022 movie. It’s hard not to feel energized by his own infectious excitement and, honestly, it’s just nice to see a filmmaker remain enthused to provide entertainment to the masses.

Thor: Love and Thunder will feature returning stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Jeff Goldblum, and even a Mjolnir-wielding Natalie Portman as Jane Foster. They’ll be joined by Chris Pratt and many of the Guardians of the Galaxy, not to mention a villainous turn by Christian Bale (of all people!) as Gorr The God Butcher. Yeah, that’ll do.

The highly-anticipated Thor sequel is set for a May 6, 2022 release.