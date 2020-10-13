Fans have been hoping for a follow-up to Mad Max: Fury Road ever since George Miller‘s 2015 flick left all our jaws on the floor. Finally, it’s happening.

Furiosa, a prequel film focusing on the character made so iconic by Charlize Theron in Fury Road, will star Anya Taylor-Joy as the young Furiosa, leading a cast that also includes Chris Hemsworth and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Miller will direct, co-write, and produce.

Multiple outlets are reporting the news that the Furiosa movie is happening, with Anya Taylor-Joy stepping into the role of the title character. Plot details are shrouded in secrecy for the moment, and we have no idea what characters Chris Hemsworth or Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will play. All we know for now is that the film will show the “genesis” of the Furiosa character. All I’ll say is that I really hope Hemsworth is playing young, hot Immortan Joe.

The Furiosa news is both exciting and bittersweet. The prospect of George Miller returning to this world is incredibly thrilling, as is the cast he’s lined-up so far – Taylor-Joy, Hemsworth, and Abdul-Mateen II are all performers at the top of their game. However, I can’t help but feel a little sad that Charlize Theron isn’t returning. I get that this is a prequel showing Furiosa’s early days, but part of what made the character so amazing in Fury Road was Theron’s performance. Even Theron herself expressed displeasure with the turn of the events, saying:

“It’s a tough one to swallow. Listen, I fully respect George, if not more so in the aftermath of making Fury Road with him. He’s a master, and I wish him nothing but the best. Yeah, it’s a little heartbreaking, for sure. I really love that character [Furiosa], and I’m so grateful that I had a small part in creating her. She will forever be someone I think of and reflect on fondly. Obviously, I would love to see that story continue, and if he feels like he has to go about it this way, then I trust him in that manner.”

All that said, I look forward to seeing what Taylor-Joy brings to the part, and I really look forward to seeing whatever crazy, death-defying action set-pieces Miller has up his sleeve. Miller will direct, produce, and co-write, with Nico Lathouris also handling writing duties. Deadline adds that production designer Colin Gibson, editor Margaret Sixel, sound mixer Ben Osmo, and makeup designer Lesley Vanderwalt, all of whom worked on Fury Road, are coming back as well, along with as first assistant director PJ Voeten and second unit director and stunt coordinator Guy Norris. The timeline of the film’s production isn’t known yet, but THR adds that the project is in “advance development.”