In the midst of promoting her upcoming Netflix movie The Old Guard, Charlize Theron opened up about potential sequels for some of her previous films. First: Theron expresses some understandable disappointment at not being involved with the Mad Max: Fury Road spin-off devoted to Furiosa, a character she made famous. Then, on the good news front: Theron confirms that Atomic Blonde 2 is being actively developed.

Ever since George Miller blew our damn minds with Mad Max: Fury Road, fans have wanted more. And by “more” I don’t mean they wanted more of Tom Hardy’s Max. Instead, people have been jonesing for more of Charlize Theron’s Imperator Furiosa, a character that already seems iconic even though Fury Road only came out five years ago.

The good news is that Miller does indeed have a plan for a standalone Furiosa movie. The bad news: Theron isn’t returning. Since Furiosa’s story was more or less wrapped up by the end of Fury Road, Miller plans on making the Furiosia film a prequel – which means he also plans on casting a younger actress in the lead. There’s no official casting yet, but rumored names include Anya Taylor-Joy and Jodie Comer.

And what does Charlize Theron think about that? Well…she doesn’t sound very thrilled. Speaking with THR, Theron said:

“It’s a tough one to swallow. Listen, I fully respect George, if not more so in the aftermath of making Fury Road with him. He’s a master, and I wish him nothing but the best. Yeah, it’s a little heartbreaking, for sure. I really love that character [Furiosa], and I’m so grateful that I had a small part in creating her. She will forever be someone I think of and reflect on fondly. Obviously, I would love to see that story continue, and if he feels like he has to go about it this way, then I trust him in that manner.”

Like Theron, I, too, respect Mr. George Miller, and I’m going to assume he knows what he’s doing. Still, I can’t say I’m thrilled with the idea of a Furiosa movie without Theron. She’s the reason that character became so memorable in the first place.

Meanwhile, here’s some good news. In the same interview, Theron confirms that Atomic Blonde 2 is in the works. “Yes, we’re in the development stages right now, and that’s the one thing that lockdown has been good for — being able to develop with writers over Zoom,” Theron said. “So, we’re actively developing [an Atomic Blonde sequel] right now.” Atomic Blonde was stylish and highly entertaining, so I’m all-in on a sequel, and hope we get to see it sooner rather than later.