Upcoming Chris Evans Movies to Keep on Your Radar

(Welcome to On Your Radar, a series where we take a look at what’s next for the biggest actors and filmmakers, and why you should be excited…or not.)

Since retiring from his tenure in the MCU, Chris Evans has been gearing up to have some fun. Exciting things do happen outside of the comic book universe, ya know?

Evans has been jumping on board for all sorts of spy-thrillers, comedies, dramas, and even a musical, getting ready to flex his acting muscles and show us what he’s capable of. We got a few fun glimpses in some of his more recent projects, including the emotional Defending Jacob role and lots of smarminess in Knives Out. So if you’re already having fun with his post-Cap era, you’ll want to keep up with everything to come.

Here’s all you need to know about Chris Evans’ upcoming films.

Don’t Look Up

The cast list for Adam McKay’s upcoming sci-fi comedy is so long that you can probably just assume most of Hollywood is in it. But just so you know, Chris Evans will definitely be there. Little is known about his role, but the film has been dubbed a political disaster comedy, so it’s safe to assume he’ll be having fun.

The film follows two low-level astronomers on a nationwide media tour to warn humanity about an approaching asteroid. The starring roles are filled by Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio, but they’re joined by a star-studded cast including Evans, Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Tyler Perry, Ariana Grande, Ron Perlman, and many more.

Netflix plans to release Don’t Look Up before the end of the year.

Lightyear

As Chris Evans very helpfully cleared up on Twitter, Lightyear is not a film about the plastic toy. You’re certainly on the right track — the film comes from Pixar and does share a character with the Toy Story films. But rather than focus on the toy version of Buzz, this film will take a look at the man who inspired the action figure. Lightyear is a Buzz Lightyear origin story, tracing the life of the young test pilot who would go on to become a world-famous astronaut. He became so beloved that he inspired a toyline — the very same that created Woody’s friend.

Evans is set to star as the astronaut, voicing him in the Pixar animated film. Longtime Pixar animator Angus MacLane will make his directorial debut with Lightyear.

Lightyear is slated for a theatrical release on June 17, 2022.

The Gray Man

This espionage thriller surely turned some heads when it was first announced — it stars Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling as rival trained killers. The story follows a “deadly duel between killers as a freelance assassin and former CIA operative named Court Gentry (Gosling) is hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Evans), a former cohort of Gentry’s at the CIA.” The project sees Evans reteaming up with Captain America collaborators Joe and Anthony Russo, the directing duo helming the film, along with Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, who wrote his MCU trilogy and penned The Gray Man script. Fans of Captain America: The Winter Soldier should be especially excited since this team reunites the team behind that film for another epic spy chase — minus the superhero baggage.

Even though it’s nowhere near release, this movie might win awards for being the prettiest cast ever. The Gray Man stars Evans’ Knives Out co-star Ana de Armas and Bridgerton alum Rege-Jean Page, along with Billy Bob Thorton, Jessica Henwick, Alfre Woodard, Wagner Moura, Dhanush, and Julia Butters.

The film is already in production, having begun filming earlier this year.

Little Shop of Horrors

Speaking of exciting team-ups, Little Shop of Horrors brings Chris Evans back with his Avengers partner in crime, Scarlett Johansson. The Greg Berlanti-directed remake is set to star Evans as the sadistic dentist Orin Scrivello, the abusive boyfriend of Johansson’s Audrey.

Evans is pretty solidified in our minds as resident do-gooder Captain America, but we got a taste of his dark side when he played a filthy-rich jerk in Knives Out. This time around, he’d be full-on demented, as a dentist who takes pleasure in causing his patients pain.

Little Shop of Horrors is based on the 1960 Roger Corman movie, which then evolved into an off-Broadway musical, and then a 1986 cult musical film. It tells the story of a nerdy florist who gets his chance at romance and success with the help of a giant man-eating plant. And things only get weirder from there.

Since its 2020 casting announcements, news on Little Shop has been pretty quiet. Hopefully, everything works out for the best — Chris Evans as an evil, singing dentist is way too much fun for us to miss out on.

Unconfirmed: Bermuda

Over a year ago, Chris Evans was reportedly circling the lead of Scott Derrickson‘s upcoming thriller, Bermuda. The film has been in the works for many years and was once on the directing docket for Sam Raimi. Now led by Derrickson and his Doctor Strange writing partner C. Robert Cargill, the sci-fi project will predictably center around the mysterious Bermuda triangle. Plot details have been kept under wraps, but it sounds like exactly the kind of film that could see Chris Evans doing heroically dangerous stunts while fleeing a disaster site.