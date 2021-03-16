Now that they have the pretty terrible drama Cherry under their belt, the Russo Brothers are returning to blockbuster-style action with The Gray Man. The Netflix movie stars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, and the Russos have announced via social media that production on the pic has just begun. The cast also includes Ana de Armas, and the story comes from the first in a series of novels by Mark Greaney. In the end, the Russos and Netflix are hoping will launch an entire film franchise here.

As you can see in the tweet above, it’s day one as The Gray Man production begins. The flick stars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans as two former colleagues who end up in a game of cat and mouse. Based on the book by Mark Greaney, the story follows a “deadly duel between killers as a freelance assassin and former CIA operative named Court Gentry (Gosling) is hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Evans), a former cohort of Gentry’s at the CIA.”

In addition to Gosling and Evans, The Gray Man also stars Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page, Alfre Woodard, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Julia Butters, and Dhanush. Joe and Anthony Russo are directing, with the script from Joe Russo, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. The hope here is to launch an entire film franchise, with Joe Russo saying: “The idea is to create a franchise and build out a whole universe, with Ryan at the center of it. We have all committed to the first movie and that’s got to be great to get us to the second movie. These are master assassins and Gosling’s character gets burned by the CIA and Evans’ character has to hunt him down.”

Anthony Russo previously said: “The movie is a real mano a mano between those two great actors, who represent two different versions of the CIA, in what it can be, and what it can do. For those who were fans of Captain America: Winter Soldier, this is us moving into that territory in more of a real-world setting. That’s what this movie really means for us.”