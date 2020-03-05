It sounds like Chris Evans is going to be very busy now that he’s done with Captain America for the foreseeable future. The actor just booked a role as the sadistic dentist Orin Scrivello in the upcoming remake of Little Shop of Horrors, and now he’s gearing up to star in the long-developing sci-fi project Bermuda at Skydance. And yes, it’s a movie about the famed Bermuda Triangle.

Variety has the news on the Bermuda Triangle movie that’s been in the works since 2015 when Skydance enlisted Doug Miro and Carlo Bernard (the team behind The Sorcerer’s Apprentice) to rewrite an original script by Friday the 13th reboot writers Damian Shannon and Mark Swift. The most recent draft of the script was written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers (Spider-Man: Homecoming, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle), but it will soon get another rewrite.

Director Scott Derrickson, who recently departed Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, has come on board Bermuda. Not only will Derrickson be directing Bermuda, but he’ll be executive producing the movie and rewriting the script with his Doctor Strange writing partner C. Robert Cargill. The project also has David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn on board as producers.

Funnily enough, this is a project that Spider-Man franchise director Sam Raimi flirted with at one point, and now he’s directing the aforementioned Marvel sequel that Derrickson departed in January. Considering the fact that Derrickson did such a great job with Doctor Strange, and Sam Raimi’s filmmaking style lends itself to the sequel, clearly the two have similar storytelling sensibilities. The fact that Raimi almost directed Bermuda and Derrickson is now taking it on only solidifies that.

As of now, plot details for Bermuda are being kept under wraps, but the movie will indeed be set in that famous yet mysterious area in the Caribbean where planes and ships have inexplicably gone missing for decades. There hasn’t really been a remarkable movie made about the Bermuda triangle, and after seeing what Derrickson can do with horror and sci-fi, I’m very much interested in seeing how he handles something like this. Plenty can be done with this mysterious location at the center of the movie, and hopefully we’ll finally get to see Bermuda come together.