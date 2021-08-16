(Welcome to On Your Radar, a series where we take a look at what’s next for the biggest actors and filmmakers, and why you should be excited…or not.)

Adam Sandler‘s two most recent movies are Hubie Halloween and Uncut Gems, projects that represent two poles he likes to vacillate between as an actor: high concept comedies, and more prestige-driven character studies. Read on to find out what’s next for one of Hollywood’s biggest stars. These are the upcoming Adam Sandler movies to keep an eye out for.

Spaceman

Sandler’s next project is Spaceman, a drama from Chernobyl director Johan Renck. The former Saturday Night Live star will play an astronaut who is selected to go on a dangerous mission: he must travel to a mysterious cloud of particles called Chopra, suspended between Earth and Venus, and collect samples to find out what it is. But after he leaves Earth, the astronaut “finds his earthly life falling to pieces and he turns to the only voice who can help him try to put it back together. It just so happens to belong to a creature from the beginning of time lurking in the shadows of his ship.” Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman) will play the astronaut’s wife, and Paul Dano (There Will Be Blood) and Kunal Nayyar (Big Bang Theory) also co-star.

Hustle

The Sandman is teaming up with producer LeBron James for Hustle, which taps into Sandler’s public love for the sport of basketball. He’ll star as a former basketball scout “who, after being unjustly fired, discovers a talented player abroad and decides to bring him to the U.S. to prove that they both have what it takes to make it in the NBA.” Queen Latifah (Taxi), Ben Foster (3:10 to Yuma), and Robert Duvall (The Godfather) co-star in this one, and the movie will be directed by Jeremiah Zagar (We the Animals).

Murder Mystery 2

In 2019, it was reported that Sandler would be reuniting with Jennifer Aniston (We’re the Millers) to make Murder Mystery 2, a sequel to Sandler’s most-watched Netflix original film. The following year, the streaming service signed a new four-picture deal with our boy, and while Murder Mystery 2 was not specifically named, it certainly seems like it will be one of those projects. (Spaceman and Hustle will also be Netflix films.) There are no plot details available yet for Murder Mystery 2, but it’s possible that it could pick up immediately where the first film ended, with Sandler and Aniston’s characters still on vacation, but now aboard the Orient Express.