How many more must die before Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston are satisfied? Two? Ten? These bloodthirsty actors will only keep killing more with each Murder Mystery that we get, and yet Netflix has already greenlit a sequel. Netflix is already developing a Murder Mystery sequel shortly after the crime comedy debuted on the streaming platform this summer.

Netflix is developing a sequel to the crime comedy Murder Mystery, which starred Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston as a married couple that get entangled in a murder plot while on vacation in Europe. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sandler and Anison are planned to reprise their roles in the sequel, with writer James Vanderbilt in negotiations to return to pen the script.

The first Murder Mystery, which was directed by Kyle Newacheck, was notable for reuniting Sandler and Aniston, who previously starred together in Just Go With It – but it wasn’t notable for much else. The film, which co-starred Luke Evans and Terence Stamp, was Agatha Christie-light, following the bumbling couple as they end up suspected of the murder of an elderly billionaire.

It was a poorly received comedy film (which currently has a 45% on Rotten Tomatoes) that was made under Sandler’s massive deal with Netflix — a deal which we’ll likely never see the end to as long as the algorithm keeps working and people keep leaving their TVs on while an Adam Sandler comedy starts to auto-play.

But the algorithm remains king: Netflix announced that almost 31 million households viewed Murder Mystery in the first 72 hours of its debut in June, making it one of the biggest opening weekends in Netflix’s history. It’s the most successful Netflix film for Sandler, so of course Netflix would be quick to greenlight a sequel. It’s too bad as Sandler is getting the best reviews of his career since Punch Drunk Love with his turn in Uncut Gems, that he will be tied to Netflix for the next few years. Perhaps the only thing truly murdered here was Sandler’s awards chances beyond Uncut Gems.