Borat Subsequent Moviefilm is available on Amazon Prime right now, and the movie is replete with plenty of outrageous interactions with unsuspecting members of the American public. With a movie like this, where countless hours of footage is shot, there are many scenes that hit the cutting room floor. It could be because certain scenes don’t play well with an audience, or maybe it just doesn’t fit into the story. Thankfully, some of that footage is making its way online.

The official Twitter account of Borat Sagsdiyev revealed some unused footage that didn’t make it into the movie, including a sequence involving Borat’s daughter making it into the White House. In order to explain why, we have to dive into spoilers for the movie, so beware as you read on. Meanwhile, we have an extensive glimpse at a sequence that was featured in the film’s trailer, but didn’t end up in the movie. Surprisingly, it comes from police body camera footage. Watch both of the unused Borat 2 footage clips below.

Unused Borat 2 Footage – Tutar in the White House

Trump very careful who he let into his events and house. No Covid test necessary – High 5! pic.twitter.com/Kf5gGk3n2M — Borat (@BoratSagdiyev) October 23, 2020

First up, as if the disturbing incident involving former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani wasn’t upsetting enough for the man and all those associated with him, including President Donald Trump, this bit of deleted footage is rather unsettling, albeit in a completely different way.

In the third act of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, the Kazakhstan reporter’s daughter Tutar (Maria Bakalova) becomes a right-wing conservative news pundit. It turns out that the ruse created for the character was so convincing that Tutar was able to get into the White House as the guest of a reporter from the right-wing “news” outlet One America News Network (OAN), which Donald Trump has leaned into favoring since they paint everything he does in a positive light, licking his boots until they are shiny and clean.

As the video illustrates, Tutar was able to get inside the White House, and it seems that she didn’t have to be tested for COVID-19. She was also able to get some time with Donald Trump Jr., and we’d love to see more of that.

But let’s just take a moment to recognize that this is a woman with a fake identity who was allowed into one of the most secure facilities in the world, and she even made it in the same room as Donald Trump, the President of the United States. Now imagine that this wasn’t just for a movie. That’s probably not good!

Unused Borat 2 Footage – Deleted Scene

Meanwhile, we have a different kind of deleted scene thanks to some raw footage from a police body camera, brought to our attention by our colleague Scott Wampler on Twitter. It’s footage of the incident seen in the film’s trailer where Borat is pulled over for driving his truck and trailer around with his daughter sitting in a baby car seat on top of the roof. Only men and bears are allowed inside the car, he quipped.

Now, we get to see how the entire interaction play out from the perspective the cops who pulled Sacha Baron Cohen over while in character as Borat. It can be difficult to hear what Borat is saying, but there are some gems to be observed, including the reporter showing the paperwork he has that proves that Tutar is his property. The cops aren’t completely oblivious to the prank though, as one of them notes, “There’s a camera around here, and I’m not talking about the one on our chest.”

This is a fascinating glimpse behind the scenes to see how Sacha Baron Cohen handles these details in the extended moments that we don’t see make it into the movie. He even has a fake ID. I wish there was some kind of documentary that would dive into the making of a movie like this, but then it might give too much away about how they’re able to pull this stuff off. Hopefully there ‘s more unused footage that will continue to be released.

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm is available to stream on Amazon Prime now.