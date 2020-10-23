Before Borat Subsequent Moviefilm even arrived on Amazon, it was making headlines. Press who saw the movie in advance for review saw a newsworthy story in one of the sequel’s most shocking moments: former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, who is Donald Trump’s current lawyer, is duped by one of Borat’s set-ups, putting himself in quite the compromising and controversial position. Now Borat himself has responded to the headlines as only he can, but beware of spoilers for one of the biggest gags in the sequel.

Borat Responds to Borat 2 Rudy Giuliani Scene

OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM BORAT SAGDIYEV pic.twitter.com/vM92Lam5vV — Borat (@BoratSagdiyev) October 23, 2020

Borat (Sacha Baron Cohen) directly addresses the scene featuring Rudy Giuliani, calling it “an innocent sexy time encounter between a consenting man and my 15-year old daughter have been turned into something disgusting by fake news media.” The Kazakhstan reporter then makes an offensive gesture meant to equate the media to a certain sect of people that Borat has consistently been prejudiced against (Cohen himself is Jewish).

The scene in question didn’t involve Borat (at least not at first), but rather Maria Bakalova as his daughter Tutar. At the end of the movie, after being given a makeover in an attempt to make her look like a typical blonde American woman who will appeal to an older man, Tutar has become a right-wing conservative news pundit along the lines of Tomi Lahren. She ends up scoring an interview with Rudy Giuliani in a last ditch effort to give herself away to a rich and powerful man so the leaders of Kazakhstan won’t kill her father.

After the flirtatious interview is over, Tutar takes Rudy Giuliani into an adjacent bedroom in the hotel room where the interview took place. Once in the bedroom and having drinks with the former mayor, he asks for her phone number and address, and she helps him take off his microphone by untucking his shirt from his pants. Immediately after, Giuliani leans back into the bed and proceeds to put his hands down his pants, seemingly preparing to engage in a sexual act of some kind. He only stops when Borat comes in wearing lingerie and a wig and offers himself to Giuliani instead. Confusion and hilarity ensues.

Giuliani has since gone on the defensive claiming that he was merely tucking in his shirt after the microphone was removed. But considering the fact that he lays down on the bed to tuck in his shirt, and keeps his hands down his pants for much longer than it would take to do so, this has become quite the controversy. Cohen has since addressed this claim himself in a Good Morning America interview, saying:

“I would say that if the president’s lawyer found what he did there appropriate behavior then heaven knows what he’s doing with other female journalists in hotel rooms.“

Unfortunately, it’s just another drop in the bucket of all the rest of the controversies that Donald Trump’s cronies have been involved in. Whether or not it has any impact on the forthcoming presidential election remains to be seen. But regardless, this is a damning clip, and it would be nice if we could just be rid of Rudy Giuliani for the rest of our lives.

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm is available to stream now on Amazon Prime.