HBO Max hasn’t yet announced their official launch date, but they’ve been burning through money by purchasing the streaming rights to shows like Friends and The Big Bang Theory. However, they’re also already hard at work on their first original films, and one more has just been announced.

UNpregnant will adapt the young adult novel of the same name by Jenni Hendricks (How I Met Your Mother) and Ted Caplan (the music editor for The Greatest Showman), with a story that focuses on a 17-year old girl (Haley Lu Richardson of Five Feet Apart) who finds herself with an unwanted pregnancy, leaving her with an important decision to make for her future. Find out more below.

HBO Max announced the start of production on UNpregnant this fall in New Mexico. Here’s the synopsis:

UNpregnant tells the story of seventeen-year-old Veronica (Haley Lu Richardson), who never thought she’d want to fail a test—that is, until she finds herself staring at a piece of plastic with two solid pink lines. With a promising college-bound future now disappearing before her eyes, Veronica considers a decision she never imagined she’d have to make. This tough and never-taken-lightly decision leads her on a 900+ mile road trip to New Mexico over three days with her ex-best friend Bailey (Barbie Ferreira), where they discover that one of the most important factors in your life is who your friends are.

The film will be the first movie in HBO Max’s deal with producer Greg Berlanti (shepherd of The CW’s Arrowverse), who will be producing along with Sarah Schechter and Erik Feig from his own production banner. Also producing will be PICTURESTART’s Erik Feig (La La Land), Lucy Kitada (The Babysitters Club) and Jessica Switch (Nerve). Behind the camera will be Emmy winner Rachel Lee Goldenberg, who has directed episodes of Between Two Ferns with Zach Galifianakis and The Mindy Project.

Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max, said:

“When the opportunity to produce a film based on UNpregnant arose in partnership with the incomparable Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Erik Feig, I knew HBO Max was the right place for this story. We want to create authentic, relevant films that are told with grace and humor to serve our young adult audience, and this is exactly that.”

HBO Max also recently picked up Steven Soderbergh’s next movie starring Meryl Streep, and we’re sure there are many more yet to be announced, so stay tuned.