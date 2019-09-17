As the streaming wars continue, with no end in sight, HBO Max just pulled off a costly strategic maneuver that will either result in a win – or blow up in their faces. The upcoming mega-streaming service just plopped down big bucks for the streaming rights to The Big Bang Theory, the wildly popular comedy that somehow managed to never be funny.

Calling all bazinga loving big bangers: you might want to sign up for HBO Max. The upcoming streaming service from WarnerMedia, which launches spring 2020, just purchased the first-ever U.S. streaming rights to all 12 seasons of The Big Bang Theory. All 279 episodes will be available on HBO Max when it launches in spring of 2020. And if you don’t want to pay money for another streaming service, and prefer to watch re-runs the old fashioned way, TBS has extended its agreement to continue airing the show through 2028, should we all still be alive by then.

Rumors have been circulating that HBO Max shelled out a whopping $1 billion for the Big Bang streaming rights, but Deadline says the figure is closer to $600 million, which is still more money than you and I will ever see, even if we live to be 3000 years old.

“Few shows define a generation and capture mainstream zeitgeist like The Big Bang Theory,” said Robert Greenblatt, Chairman, WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-To-Consumer. “We’re thrilled that HBO Max will be the exclusive streaming home for this comedy juggernaut when we launch in the spring of 2020. This show has been a hit virtually around the globe, it’s one of the biggest shows on broadcast television of the last decade, and the fact that we get to bring it to a streaming platform for the first time in the U.S. is a coup for our new offering.”

Series co-creator Chuck Lorre added:

“I am forever grateful to have been part of something as extraordinary as The Big Bang Theory. All of us, — Bill Prady, Steven Molaro, Steve Holland, and the amazing writing staff, cast and crew, recognize that 12 seasons of laughter is a gift to be cherished. And now we are extremely excited that TBBT will be joining the HBO Max lineup and be available to both existing and future fans of the show. Laughter has legs!”

Sure! I guess! The Big Bang Theory first launched in 2007, and became a massive hit, garnering 55 Emmy nominations over the years.

There’s a major shift in the streaming landscape going on at the moment. At one time, Netflix was the only game in town. Now, more and more services are being launched, and they’re all jockeying to come out ahead. HBO Max already bought up the rights to Friends, which is currently on Netflix. Now they have The Big Bang Theory as well. But Netflix is still kicking – the service recently purchased the streaming rights to Seinfeld.