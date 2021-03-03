Remember theme parks? They used to be so much fun before the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc on everything we love. Well, you might recall that August 2019 brought news that Universal Orlando Resort would be expanding with an entirely new theme park called Epic Universe. However, construction on the project was halted in July 2020 due to COVID-19, and there were rumblings that it might be scrapped altogether. Thankfully, that’s not the case.

Construction on Universal’s Epic Universe theme park is finally resuming. Though it will be a few months before the project is back in full swing, Universal will be restaffing and reassembling their vendor and contractor teams as quickly as possible in order to get moving again.

Universal made the announcement in a press release today, where Brian L. Roberts, Chairman and CEO of Comcast Corporation said in a statement:

“The restart of construction of Epic Universe is a terrific moment for our employees and for our theme park business in Florida. It is our single largest investment in the state and represents our enthusiasm for the spectacular park and the economic opportunities it will generate.”

Having Epic Universe get back on track will create hundreds of jobs within Universal itself, and it will also provide thousands of jobs across Central Florida as construction picks back up. Tom Williams, Chairman and CEO for Universal Parks & Resorts, added:

“We are excited to begin work on Epic Universe again and for what this moment means for our industry, our community, our business and our team members. Our confidence in our collective future is as strong as ever.”

The news comes as the COVID-19 vaccine continues to be distributed among the population, making it safer for people to get back to work (though not safe enough to remove mask mandates and open everything to 100% capacity like some idiot governors in Texas and Mississippi).

If this is the first you’re hearing of Universal’s Epic Universe, we don’t know much about the new theme park yet. But it’s said to have major attractions, an entertainment center, hotels, shops, restaurants and more. Here’s how it was described when first announced in 2019:

Universal’s Epic Universe will offer an entirely new level of experience that will forever change theme park entertainment. Guests will venture beyond their wildest imagination, traveling into beloved stories and through vibrant lands on adventures where the journey is as astounding as the ultimate destination.

Located a few miles from Universal Orlando’s current theme parks in Southwest Orange County, it will make the Florida locale even more of a hotspot for tourists. The park was originally slated to open in 2023, but with the major delays caused by the pandemic, there’s a chance that could be delayed, just like Super Nintendo World in Universal Studios Japan. Universal hasn’t provided any update on the opening, so we’ll keep our ears to the ground for any updates.