Super Nintendo World was set to open at Universal Studios Japan on February 4, but that opening has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Japanese government is planning a new state of emergency due to the pandemic, and as a result, Universal Studios Japan sent out a message saying that the opening of Super Nintendo World would be postponed until the state of emergency is lifted.

As Reuters reports, “The Japanese government plans to expand a state of emergency it declared for the Tokyo area last week to seven additional prefectures on Wednesday in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19,” a decision that came “after the governors of Osaka, Hyogo, Aichi, and other hard-hit prefectures requested the government issue the emergency state, which gives local authorities the legal basis to place restrictions on residents’ movements and businesses.”

News of the state of emergency has lead Universal Studios Japan to delay the impending opening of Super Nintendo World. Their official statement (translated to English) reads:

Universal Studios Japan, as a result of careful consideration of the current situation from various aspects when issuing the state of emergency to Osaka Prefecture yesterday, was planning to open on February 4, the new area “Super Nintendo”? The opening of “World” will be postponed after the state of emergency is lifted. In addition, when operating the park during the state of emergency, we will cooperate with the policies of the government and local governments to significantly limit the number of visitors. We sincerely apologize to all the guests and stakeholders who are looking forward to the opening of “Super Nintendo World” for their concern. The opening date will be decided and announced after the state of emergency is lifted.

As of now, there’s no word on when the state of emergency might be lifted, but these latest restrictions are said to cover about 55% of Japan’s population. A behind-the-scenes walk-through of Super Nintendo World was unveiled online late last year, with Nintendo game designer Shigeru Miyamoto taking viewers through various parts of the park.

While Universal Studios Japan will be the first to open Super Nintendo World construction is already underway to open versions of the park at Universal Studios Hollywood and the upcoming Universal’s Epic Universe at Universal Orlando Resort. There are also plans to bring the park to Universal Studios Singapore. The park features a plethora of Nintendo-themed entertainment, most of which is pulled from the Super Mario franchise.