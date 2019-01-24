Welcome to The Umbrella Academy, an institution that’s sort of like the X-Mansion from X-Men, but a lot more quirky. The new Netflix series, adapted from the comic created by My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way, follows a family of dysfunctional superheroes who are tasked with preventing the apocalypse (naturally). Watch The Umbrella Academy trailer below.

The Umbrella Academy Trailer

What if Wes Anderson directed an X-Men adaptation? You might get The Umbrella Academy, a 10-episode series from Netflix that takes familiar superhero tropes and attempts to flip them on their head. There’s a part of me that thinks this type of approach is a bit dated. There was a time when movies like Kick-Ass and Super attempted to do this sort of thing, and we’ve mostly moved past it now. But hey, maybe this will turn out to be fun. It certainly has a cool visual aesthetic, and the cast is lead by Ellen Page (who, coincidentally enough, was also in Super…and the X-Men movies, come to think of it). Page stars along with Tom Hopper, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, David Castañeda, Aidan Gallagher, Cameron Britton, and Mary J. Blige. Here’s the synopsis:

On the same day in 1989, forty-three infants are inexplicably born to random, unconnected women who showed no signs of pregnancy the day before. Seven are adopted by Sir Reginald Hargreeves, a billionaire industrialist, who creates The Umbrella Academy and prepares his “children” to save the world. But not everything went according to plan. In their teenage years, the family fractured and the team disbanded. Now, the six surviving thirty-something members reunite upon the news of Hargreeve’s passing. Luther, Diego, Allison, Klaus, Vanya and Number Five work together to solve a mystery surrounding their father’s death. But the estranged family once again begins to come apart due to their divergent personalities and abilities, not to mention the imminent threat of a global apocalypse.

The visuals in both the teaser trailer (watch it here) and this new full trailer show promise, so at the very least, The Umbrella Academy will look good. Steve Blackman (Fargo, Altered Carbon) is serving as executive producer and showrunner, with additional executive producers Jeff F. King (Hand of God), Bluegrass Television, and Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg from Dark Horse Entertainment. Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá will serve as co-executive producers. The Umbrella Academy will drop its 10-episode first season on Netflix starting February 15, 2019.