If the X-Men franchise has been disappointing you in recent years, maybe you’ll take solace in a different kind of mutant superhero story that has flares of Watchmen, Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children and Atomic Blonde all mixed together.

Umbrella Academy, based on the comic book series created and written by Gerard Way, is a new series coming to Netflix in February, and the first trailer has just arrived with some 1980s pop music to usher in the story about a group of adopted misfits who must band together to stop the world from ending.

Umbrella Academy Trailer

This has the potential to be Netflix’s next hit series. It has the right mix of nostalgia (at least with the soundtrack), appeal to the youth and comic book style to hit the right demographics, and it actually looks good too. Of course, it has a lot to live up to since the first limited run of the series won the 2008 Eisner Award for Best Finite Series/Limited Series.

The cast features an eclectic line-up of talent, including Ellen Page, Mary J. Blige, Cameron Britton, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Colm Feore, Adam Godley, John Magaro, Ashley Madekwe, and Kate Walsh.

On the same day in 1989, forty-three infants are inexplicably born to random, unconnected women who showed no signs of pregnancy the day before. Seven are adopted by a billionaire who creates The Umbrella Academy and prepares his “children” to save the world. Now, the six surviving members reunite upon the news of their father’s passing and must work together to solve a mystery surrounding his death. But the estranged family begins to come apart due to their divergent personalities and abilities, not to mention the imminent threat of a global apocalypse. The Umbrella Academy is based on the comic book series created and written by Gerard Way, illustrated by Gabriel Bá, and published by Dark Horse Comics. The show is produced by Universal Cable Productions for Netflix, with Steve Blackman serving as executive producer and showrunner, and additional EPs Jeff F. King, Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg, Gerard Way, and Gabriel Bá.

Umbrella Academy arrives on Netflix on February 15, 2019.