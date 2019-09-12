When the first trailer for Last Christmas arrived, there was an entire bumper dedicated to the fact that the movie featured the music of the late George Michael. Of course, that was probably already assumed since the movie’s title comes straight from a Christmas song that he wrote, produced and performed when he was part of the English pop duo Wham!. But a new Last Christmas trailer really leans into that fact by directly citing the song as inspiration for the movie written by Emma Thompson, who also stars in the movie with Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding. Watch below!

Last Christmas Trailer

After the first trailer for Last Christmas came out, the internet was abuzz with the hint that Henry Golding’s character in the film may be a ghost. Further adding to that theory is the fact that no one in either the first trailer or this latest one features any other characters speaking to him other than Emilia Clarke as Kate. Take that information along with the fact that Kate mentions she once had a life-threatening illness, perhaps one where someone needed to give her a heart, and that sounds like the formula for a sappy but possibly charming Christmas movie.

Emma Thompson gets some more screentime in this trailer as Kate’s mother, who has a thick Russian accent and looks like she’ll be an absolute delight in this movie. Plus, we have Crazy Rich Asians co-star Michelle Yeoh throwing even more shade around as Kate’s boss in a Christmas shop. Anyone want to take bets on her being Henry Golding’s mother? There’s a shot in here of her coming face-to-face with an older man who could be his father. Again, this is all speculation, but it makes perfect sense and is directly correlated to the lyrics of the Christmas song.

Paul Feig (Bridesmaids, The Heat) directs Last Christmas, which arrives in theaters on November 8, 2019.