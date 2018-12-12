One of the most beloved pop culture artists is Tyler Stout. His unique detailed style is a favorite among collectors, but the artist rarely produces new work to be sold to the masses, so whenever he chooses to release a piece, it’s kind of a big deal. However, his latest screenprint is a little more obscure than you might expect.

Tyler Stout has created a print for True Romance, the 1993 romantic crime film directed by Tony Scott and written by Quentin Tarantino, using his signature style that fans can recognize anywhere. Check out the full print and get details on the price, different versions and edition sizes below.

Tyler Stout True Romance Poster

Grey Matter Art announced the new print from Tyler Stout, an officially licensed release, limited edition screen print from Morgan Creek in honor of the film’s 25th anniversary.

As you can see, there are three different versions, each with different prices and edition sizes. The regular version (top) has an edition of 750 and will cost $650. Meanwhile, the variant (bottom left) will have an edition of 300 and will cost $110. Both of those will be on sale starting today, December 13 at 1pm ET in the Grey Matter Art shop online.

However, if you want the gold variant edition, that will be going on sale in Tyler Stout’s personal shop at a time that is yet to be announced. That one also has an edition of 300, but the price has not been made available yet.

For any of you thinking of buying multiple prints and selling them online, there will be a limit of one version of the poster per person/household. Good luck!