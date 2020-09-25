Tyler Stout is responsible for some of the most coveted pieces in the pop culture art scene. His style is unmistakable, his prints are hard to find, and even when you do, they usually cost and arm and a leg on the secondary market. But every now and then, we’re lucky enough to be on an even playing field when Tyler Stout releases a new poster, and that has happened today with a new print for James Cameron’s The Terminator. Check out the Tyler Stout Terminator poster in all its detailed glory below.

Tyler Stout Terminator Poster

There are two 24×36 screen prints revealed by io9, but the one above is a timed regular edition, and the one below is a limited edition variant. The window for the timed edition is shorter than usual, and your chances at getting the variant are somewhat based on luck.

If you want the timed edition, it costs $60 and will only be on sale until 11:59 A.M. PT today, September 25, at Tyler Stout’s website. It went on sale late last night at midnight Pacific Time, and it’s only available for 12 hours total, so make sure you get your order in as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, the variant, which has an edition of 350 and costs $100, will be on sale at random times between the aforementioned 12-hour window. Some of them went on sale around the time the timed edition went on sale last night, some of them will be released in the middle of that time period (maybe around the time this was posted), and the rest will go on sale towards the end of the window. Stout wanted to give international collectors a chance to get one. You just have to stay tuned to Tyler Stout’s website to see when you can get them. And if you don’t get one, there’s always that cool timed edition.

This is a great piece of work, but unfortunately, even though Tyler Stout was able to include the likenesses of Linda Hamilton and Michael Biehn, he wasn’t able to get the likeness rights for Arnold Schwarzenegger. He did his best by giving us several shots of Schwarzenegger as The Terminator, but you’ll notice that you can never clearly see that it’s the actor’s face. That’s probably why the T-800 is much more prominent.