In this edition of TV Bits:

First up, THR reports It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia cast members Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day are teaming up again for a new project that has already been given a straight-to-series order at Apple.

The series currently has no title, but it’s said to be “set in a video game development studio and will explore the intricacies of the human condition through hilarious and innovative ways.” McElhenney will star in the series and executive produce along with Day through their RCG Productions banner

This is one more in a growing number of original shows ordered at Apple, though we have no indication of when this or any of the shows will actually see the light of day. So stay tuned for updates.

Next, watch the teaser trailer for the upcoming live-action movie adaptation of the Disney Channel animated series Kim Possible. It doesn’t show much at all, but rather teases the arrival of the movie coming to cable sometime in 2019.

The Kim Possible movie stars Sadie Stanley in the title role, a high school cheerleader who moonlights as a spy. Patton Oswalt also stars as super villain Professor Dementor, a role he voiced in the original series, while Sean Giambrone (The Goldbergs) plays sidekick/love interest Ron Stoppable. Alyson Hannigan, Todd Stashwick, and Ryan Brown also have supporting roles.

In addition, for all you Kim Possible fans out there, TV Line reports the original voice star of the animated series, Christy Carlson Romano, wil have some kind of cameo in the movie. However, her role is currently being kept under wraps.

Bad news for fans of Bob Lee Swagger: the USA series adaptation of Shooter starring Ryan Phillippe has been canceled after three seasons. Variety has word that the series has had a steep decline in ratings, averaging a 0.2 rating in adults 18-49 and 738,000 viewers per episode. That’s a 40% decline in both stats compared to the second season.

However, there’s hope for those who still want to see the series continue. Co-producers Universal Cable Productions and Paramount Television are apparently shopping the series around for a possible fourth season at another home. Cancellation isn’t quite the death sentence it used to be with all the different outlets for entertainment nowadays. We’ll be sure to let you know if the series gets a new life somewhere else.

BREAKING NEWS: our second episode of the season is going to be a three way crossover with Chicago Fire leading the way. pic.twitter.com/Mz9ptHZhZT — Derek Haas (@derekhaas) August 15, 2018

If you’re a fan of NBC’s line-up of Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago PD, then you’ll be happy to hear from producer Derek Haas that all of the shows will have a crossover episode. For the second episode of the season, Chicago Fire will kick off the three-series crossover, though it’s not clear what story will bring them all together just yet.

This isn’t the first time the shows have crossed over. In fact, the series has actually had a crossover with Law & Order: SVU, as well as the canceled Chicago Justice. How long before a Chicago Schools series goes into development?

If there are any LOST fans out there who might want to see the show revived, don’t expect it to come from creator and showrunner Carlton Cuse. The producer of the hit ABC series about plane crash survivors haunted by their pasts and caught on a mysterious island says that he and co-creator Damon Lindelof “told the story that we wanted to tell.”

However, when it comes to the show getting rebooted, Carlton Cuse isn’t quite as protective. Cuse told THR, “I would be fine if ABC hired somebody who had a good idea [to reboot it] involving other characters that go to the island at some other point in time. I would be less excited if they wanted to use the characters that we had in our show.” The ball is in your court, ABC.

Finally, the Game of Thrones series finale is going to be one of the biggest events in television history. As of now, we don’t know much about the end of the series since everyone is staying quiet about the show’s final episodes coming to HBO sometime in the summer of 2019. But series star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau did provide a vague tease of how satisfying the finale will be.

Speaking to The Wrap, Coster-Waldau said:

“I read it, and I wrote [creators] Dan [“D.B.” Weiss] and David [Benioff] and said I don’t think they could have done a better job. I mean, when I read it — I’ve spent so many years working on this and been guessing and trying to figure out how this will end — and when I read it, some of the parts of it I’d get, and other parts of it were just completely shocking and surprising. And it wasn’t, there were none of those horrible — you know shows where it’s a murder mystery and at the very last minute you find out it doesn’t make sense? But here all the pieces fit into this massive jigsaw puzzle.”

That’ll have to hold us over until we learn more about the final season of Game of Thrones.