Idris Elba was just named the Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine last year, and we know that’s true because he even looks dashing when he’s playing a DJ who ends up being a manny to friend’s daughter. That’s the premise of a new Netflix comedy series called Turn Up Charlie, and the streaming service has released the first photos from the show arriving this spring. See Idris Elba spinning the tracks and looking like a boss in the Turn Up Charlie photos below.

First up, here’s Idris Elba looking like a professional DJ in a nightclub somewhere. Could you imagine being at a party where Idris Elba was behind the playlist for the night? Well, you don’t have to imagine, because Idris Elba was actually just announced as one of the performers at Coachella this year.

Here’s Idris Elba with J.J. Feild, who plays the famous father to a problem-child daughter who Elba’s character Charlie ends up mentoring as a manny. Is that because her father doesn’t have time for her due to his famous lifestyle?

Speaking of the daughter, here she is with Charlie. Her name is Gabby, and she’s played by Frankie Hervey. Maybe she’s looking down at one of her father’s upscale parties that she’s probably sick of.

What’s that? You wanted a picture of Idris Elba being a DJ at what looks like a high school prom? Well here you go, and he even has a wine or grape juice stain on his shirt. He doesn’t look too happy to be there, so this must not be a gig he’s used to taking.

Finally, here’s Idris Elba with Piper Perabo, one of the other regular stars in the series. They appear to be editing on a computer, so she could be helping Charlie produce some music and maybe get a career started that will make him famous too.

As for the rest of the cast, the series features Angela Griffin, Guz Khan, Jocelyn Jee Esein, Jade Anouka, Cameron King and Dustin Demri-Burns as recurring guest stars. Otherwise, here’s the official synopsis:

Turn Up Charlie centers on the titular Charlie (Idris Elba), a struggling DJ and eternal bachelor, who is given a final chance at success when he reluctantly becomes a ‘manny’ to his famous best friend’s problem-child daughter, Gabby (Frankie Hervey). Piper Perabo and JJ Feild co-star. Elba and Gary Reich co-created Turn Up Charlie and will serve as executive producers along with Tristram Shapeero. Shapeero will also direct the series with Matt Lipsey. Martin Joyce and Ana Garanito are co-executive producers. The series is co-produced by Reich’s Brown Eyed Boy Productions and Elba’s Green Door Pictures.

Turn Up Charlie arrives on Netflix on March 15, 2019.