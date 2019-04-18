Ali Wong and Tiffany Haddish are winging adulthood together. Two of the funniest female comedians working today have teamed up with BoJack Horseman producer Lisa Hanawalt for Tuca & Bertie, an animated comedy series about two wildly different bird women who are nevertheless BFF’s. Watch the first Tuca and Bertie trailer below.

Tuca and Bertie Trailer

Ali Wong and Tiffany Haddish have insane chemistry in the recording booth, and it comes across in this frenetic animated series created by Lisa Hanawalt. The 10-episode first season of Tuca & Bertie follows the care-free toucan Tuca (Haddish) and the anxious songbird Bertie (Wong) as they navigate the perils of their 30s. They may run into relationship troubles or get banned from theme parks for taking their tops off on a ferris wheel, but at least they have each other.

While Tuca & Bertie doesn’t seem to have the melancholic depths of BoJack Horseman, that could be waiting in the final episodes. The series looks like a funny, insightful millennial comedy led by a female comedy dream team — Haddish and her infectious personality is everywhere after her breakout role in 2017’s Girls Trip, and Wong has long deserved a starring role after killing it in her Netflix comedy specials (both performed while pregnant!). That’s not to mention the stacked cast, which includes Steven Yeun with guest performances by Nicole Byer, Richard E. Grant, John Early, Reggie Watts, Tig Notaro, Amber Ruffin, Jermaine Fowler, and Tessa Thompson.

Here is the synopsis for Tuca & Bertie:

A comedy about the friendship of two 30-year-old bird women who live in the same apartment building: Tuca, a cocky, care-free toucan and Bertie, an anxious, daydreaming songbird.

Tuca & Bertie season 1 premieres on Netflix on May 3, 2019.