Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong sound like a comedy dream team. One is the breakout star of Girls Trip whose infectious personality is everywhere, the other is the star of two acclaimed Netflix stand-up specials and a writer for ABC’s Fresh Off the Boat. Together, they’re two of the funniest women working today. Pair them up with Lisa Hanawalt, the producer of Netflix’s animated critical darling BoJack Horseman, and well, you’ve got us hooked.

Haddish and Wong are the stars of Tuca & Bertie, a new animated series from Hanawalt that follows two very different bird women living in the same apartment building. See the Tuca and Bertie first look released by Netflix below.

Tuca and Bertie First Look

Lisa Hanawalt is best known as the production designer and producer of the Netflix animated series BoJack Horseman, the influence of which can be found throughout this featurette for Tuca & Bertie. The behind-the-scenes look at Haddish and Wong in the recording booth gives a glimpse at the 10-episode animated comedy series and its irreverent, raunchy humor.

Haddish and Wong seem perfectly cast for their respective roles — Haddish as the care-free toucan, and Wong as the anxious songbird. And Hanawalt cast them with their personalities in mind too; in the featurette, the creator talks about seeing Girls Trip for the first time and realizing that Haddish was perfect for the role. I’m glad Wong is getting more scripted roles as well, despite being more well-known as the pregnant stand-up comedian. She seems to thrive behind the microphone with Haddish, the pair of them bonding in real life much like their characters bond in the series.

Tuca & Bertie also stars Steven Yeun with guest performances by Nicole Byer, Richard E. Grant, John Early, Reggie Watts, Tig Notaro, Amber Ruffin, Jermaine Fowler, and Tessa Thompson.

Here is the synopsis for Tuca & Bertie:

A comedy about the friendship of two 30-year-old bird women who live in the same apartment building: Tuca, a cocky, care-free toucan and Bertie, an anxious, daydreaming songbird.

Tuca & Bertie season 1 premieres on Netflix on May 3, 2019.