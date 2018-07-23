Trying To Make Sense Of The James Gunn Firing

On the July 23, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film Weekend Editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about the big breaking news during Comic-Con, that Disney has fired Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn.

Opening Banter: Comic Con has nearly destroyed Peter.

In The News:

James Gunn Fired as Director of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’ The news itself The extent of Gunn’s tweets James Gunn’s history The people responsible for getting him fired Our thoughts on the situation The response from the Guardians on twitter People coming to his defence, the petition Is there any chance Disney will rehire Gunn? What might this mean for the future of the MCU?



