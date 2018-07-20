Update: Gunn will no longer appear in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con tonight, as originally planned. Read more below.

James Gunn will no longer be directing Guardians of the Galaxy 3. After helming the first two wildly successful Guardians of the Galaxy movies, Marvel has fired Gunn in the wake of the filmmaker’s old, polarizing tweets that have resurfaced on the internet.

Following the resurfacing of old tweets in which the director joked about sensitive topics of pedophilia and rape, Marvel has fired James Gunn as the director of Guardians of the Galaxy 3, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Walt Disney Studios chairman Alan Horn said in a statement:

“The offensive attitudes and statements discovered on James’ Twitter feed are indefensible and inconsistent with our studio’s values, and we have severed our business relationship with him.”

Gunn was originally set to participate in Sony’s San Diego Comic-Con panel this weekend, but following the reports of his firing, Variety‘s sources tell them that Gunn will no longer take the stage in Hall H.

Gunn’s tweets, which were originally posted between 2009 to 2012, resurfaced after conservative bloggers Mike Cernovich and Jack Posobiec brought them to the web’s attention, criticizing the filmmaker’s shocking jokes. Virtually all of Gunn’s offensive tweets were posted before the filmmaker joined Marvel Studios. Before he shepherded the Guardians of the Galaxy to surprise success in 2014, Gunn had built a reputation as a B-movie horror guru with films like Slither, Dawn of the Dead, and Tromeo and Juliet.

Shortly after the tweets resurfaced, Gunn apologized for his old remarks on Twitter.

Gunn had run into controversy before, in 2012 when a provocative blog post about Batwoman was criticized as homophobic and sexist. But Gunn released a sincere apology for that post as well, saying, “I’m learning all the time. I promise to be more careful with my words in the future.” It’s likely that Disney would have been aware of Gunn’s past controversies and statements, but is only now bowing to pressure following outrage from the far-right blogosphere.

Disney and Marvel have not yet announced who will replace Gunn as the director of Guardians of the Galaxy 3. Gunn had finished writing the script for the third Guardians of the Galaxy film, which was expected to kick off the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s cosmic phase. Guardians of the Galaxy 3 was previously set to begin shooting in Atlanta in the fall and arrive in theaters in 2020.