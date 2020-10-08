Amazon is bringing Simon Pegg and Nick Frost back to the world of horror with a new series called Truth Seekers. Nick Frost stars in the series as Gus, an internet installer who also hosts his own paranormal investigation web series called Truth Seekers on YouTube. Usually, he ventures into abandoned places while out on the job, but now he has to bring a new partner (Samson Kayo) with him, and they end up stumbling onto a lot of real paranormal activity.

Truth Seekers held a panel with Nick Frost and the rest of the show’s cast members (unfortunately without Simon Pegg) to talk about the upcoming series, and we’ve honed in on some of the finer points from their discussion. Plus, you can watch a couple new Truth Seekers clips that show off a little more of the comedy to go with the horror.

Truth Seekers Clip

Truth Seekers may be fiction, but Frost very much believes in the paranormal. He even shared a story about a woman ghost who haunted an apartment that he shared with Simon Pegg. The entity supposedly kissed him suddenly on the forehead when he was laying in bed one night, making him think Simon Pegg was messing with him, but his friend wasn’t even there. These are the kind of experiences that informed the show, not to mention Pegg and Frost’s tendencies to seek out horror movies at a young age.

As far as what kind of horror series Frost and Pegg wanted to make themselves, along with writers James Serafinowicz and Nat Saunders, Frost explained, “I think what we want the show to be is funny. I think there’s a weird thing that people think comedy and and horror and drama are separate things. I’m not sure they are.” Frost more succinctly summed it up by describing it as, “We wanted it to be Scooby-Doo for [2020].”

Samson Goyo says Frost and Pegg took the horror seriously, so much that even the vibe of the sets, where a lot of practical effects were employed, was actually scary in-person. That echoes the sentiments from the Comic-Con at Home panel earlier this year where Pegg said, “You have to not make fun of the horror. It’s tempting with genre fair to parody that…but I think the key for horror-comedy is to take the horror seriously.”

Frost also revealed a new detail about his character Gus that makes the premise of the series even more interesting. He lost his wife awhile back, and in his Truth Seekers investigations, he’s either trying to confirm that there’s no way to contact his wife again, or he’s hoping to find some kind of evidence that he might be able to see her again.

If you’d like to see more, you can see another clip in the full Truth Seekers NYCC panel video:

The second clip starts around the 36-minute mark. The clip features a cameo from Simon Pegg’s daughter.

Truth Seekers also stars Malcolm McDowell, Emma D’Arcy, Susan Wokoma, Julian Barratt. Watch the trailer for Truth Seekers over here and find the show’s official synopsis below.

“Truth Seekers” follows a team of part-time paranormal investigators who team up to uncover and film ghost sightings across the UK, sharing their adventures on an online channel for all to see. However, as they stake out haunted churches, underground bunkers and abandoned hospitals with their array of homemade ghost-detecting gizmos, their supernatural experiences grow more frequent, more terrifying and even deadly, as they begin to uncover a conspiracy that could bring about Armageddon for the entire human race.

Truth Seekers drops all eight episodes of the first season on Amazon Prime on October 30, 2020.