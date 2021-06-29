Life finds a way. That’s exactly what the Jurassic Park franchise has taught us over the past couple decades, and now Universal’s blockbuster dinosaur films have found their way into the world of Transformers with an epic toy mash-up.

Today, Hasbro unveiled Transformers Jurassic Park crossover toys that turns the Ford Explorer from the dinosaur theme park into an Autobot. But that’s not all, because the Tyrannosaurus Rex has also been turned into a robot known as the Tyrannocon Rex. Only the JP93 Autobot can stop the terrifying Decepticon from wreaking havoc on Jurassic Park.

Transformers Jurassic Park Crossover Toys

There’s certainly more than meets the eye with these Transformers Jurassic Park mash-up action figures. The Jp93 Autobot (named after the year Jurassic Park hit theaters) comes with a blaster accessory that can be carried by the figure or mounted on top of its vehicle form. It transforms in 18 steps. Meanwhile, the Tyrannocon Rex (which is somehow not a Dinobot) has detailed dino molded texture. Also, I don’t know if you noticed, but her hands are the head of T-Rex and two massive claws formed by the tail. It’s a little more complicated to transform with 27 steps.

When Hasbro has done Transformers crossovers with film franchises like this in the past, such as Back to the Future or Ghostbusters, there have also been comic book crossovers to accompany them. However, both of those film franchises already had established comic books to make that work. Since Jurassic Park doesn’t have a current comic book, we’re not sure if that’s something that will happen with this crossover. But we’re not opposed to it either.

But even without a comic book story to go along with them, these Transformers Jurassic Park mash-up toys are the kind of things that kids will go crazy for. If I was 10 years old, I would be absolutely losing my mind over these action figures, and they would be going on my Christmas list immediately. You don’t have to wait for Christmas though. The Transformers Jurassic Park mash-up toys are available for pre-order at Amazon right now for $104.99, and they’ll be released on November 1, 2021.

So when can we expect to get an Autobot of the Jeep Wrangler and a Decepticon for the velociraptor?