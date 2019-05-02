When it comes to voice acting, Keanu Reeves‘ experience has been pretty limited. Previously, Reeves has only voiced animated versions of live-action characters like Neo in The Animatrix or Ted Logan in the Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure animated series. Plus, he also kinda’ voiced himself in the form of the titular cat in Key & Peele’s movie Keanu. But now he’s full-on voicing an animated character that he’s never played before, and it’s something else.

Toy Story 4 has Keanu Reeves voicing a daredevil toy named Duke Caboom, and the character has finally been properly introduced in the form of a new TV spot. He’s the Canuck with all the luck, but it looks like he’s not too good at pulling off all the stunts that’s he’s supposed to be able to. Watch the Toy Story 4 TV spot below to meet Duke.

Toy Story 4 TV Spot

We had assumed that Keanu Reeves was mostly going to be using his normal voice for this character, based on the one line he had in the last trailer for Toy Story 4. However, some of the dialogue in this TV spot makes it seem like he’s given the character something completely different. He also sounds like quite the panicked character, presumably insecure about the fact that he’s a daredevil toy that can’t really do stunts. This approach to a character is an interesting one, since we haven’t really seen a toy in the Toy Story universe who wasn’t able to do what he was made to do.

During our recent visit to Pixar Animation, we learned even more about Duke, such as the fact that he’s Bo Peep’s old boyfriend. Plus, in lieu of stunts, Duke has taken a liking to striking action figure poses, and he shows plenty of them off in the movie. You can learn more about him over in our full set report coverage from the Pixar campus.

Also keep an eye out for another appearance by the photorealistic cat who will be popping up in this movie.

Woody (voice of Tom Hanks) has always been confident about his place in the world, and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. So when Bonnie’s beloved new craft-project-turned-toy, Forky (voice of Tony Hale), declares himself as “trash” and not a toy, Woody takes it upon himself to show Forky why he should embrace being a toy. But when Bonnie takes the whole gang on her family’s road trip excursion, Woody ends up on an unexpected detour that includes a reunion with his long-lost friend Bo Peep (voice of Annie Potts). After years of being on her own, Bo’s adventurous spirit and life on the road belie her delicate porcelain exterior. As Woody and Bo realize they’re worlds apart when it comes to life as a toy, they soon come to find that’s the least of their worries.

Toy Story 4 opens in U.S. theaters on June 21, 2019.