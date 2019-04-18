A new Toy Story 4 TV spot is here, and it’s loud. It features all our old familiar toy-friends: Woody, Buzz, and so on. It looks about what you might expect, and then, holy crap! There’s suddenly a very photorealistic cat, and it’s scary. The Toy Story films have always had impressive animation, but the character designs have never been overly realistic. Until now! Watch the Toy Story 4 TV spot below.

Toy Story 4 TV Spot

There’s a lot to take away from this TV spot. First thing is the photorealistic cat I mentioned above. Second is the reveal that the cat has chewed up a stuffed toy. Chewed it up so much, in fact, that only the legs remain. So is that toy dead? Do we actually witness a toy get murdered in this sequel? What a disturbing development.

I’ve yet to be won over by the Toy Story 4 footage, and that hasn’t changed with this TV spot. Why is this so loud? It starts off with screaming and guitar screeches, and never lets up. It’s a little exhausting, honestly. Toy Story 3 brought this series to a perfect conclusion, and dipping back into the well again can’t help but feel like a cash-grab. But I’m hoping I’m wrong here. On the plus side, the official runtime is listed at 89 minutes, which is so blessedly short just looking at it is like a cool breeze wafting over me.

In Toy Story 4, “Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called ‘Forky’ to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy.”

Tom Hanks and Tim Allen are back again, along with Annie Potts, who returns to the franchise as Bo Peep for the first time since Toy Story 2. Tony Hale voices Forky, the “toy” going through an existential crisis. Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele are also on board as Ducky and Bunny, two new characters we see in this TV spot.

Toy Story 4 lets its scary cat out of the bag June 21, 2019.