The toys are out of the box and new plot details are out of the vault for Toy Story 4. The long-awaited fourth entry in Pixar’s beloved Toy Story franchise has revealed some of its plot and new — and old — characters, but new footage shown to Disney shareholders tease even more details than before.

Disney shareholders got a glimpse of new Toy Story 4 footage, and shared it with the rest of us eager masses. Twitter user Scott Ladewig describes what sounds like the beginning of the film, with two separate threads introduced: the creation of Forky, the spork who gains sentience as a newly made toy, and the return of Bo Peep, who has been missing since Toy Story 2.

The film appears to begin with Bonnie making Forky at school and bringing him home as a toy, where he’s introduced to the gang by Woody (Tom Hanks). But when the group go on a road trip in an RV, Forky (Tony Hale), who is undergoing an existential crisis and wants to return to being a non-sentient spork, escapes prompting Woody and Buzz (Tim Allen) to chase him. However, as they hunt for the panicked spork, Woody happens upon Bo Peep (Annie Potts) in an antique shop. He runs in to save Bo, but a creepy doll in a baby carriage prevents them from leaving with an army of ventriloquist dummies, which triggers Bo Peep’s new action instincts as she rescues the both of them.

The pair of them somehow end up at a carnival, where they meet the happy-go-lucky carnival toys played by Keegan Michael Key and Jordan Peele. The central conflict of the film appears to be Woody being torn between making his new owner Bonnie happy or living a life of freedom with Bo Peep at the carnival, all the while he attempting to convince Forky of the joys of being Bonnie’s toy. It’s a conflict not far off from past sequels — the closest being Toy Story 2, in which Woody must decide whether to go back to Andy or live life as a collectible. And as in past films, Buzz and co. set off to save Woody.

Josh Cooley directs Toy Story 4, which features a voice cast filled with new and familiar names like Joan Cusack, Wallace Shawn, John Ratzenberger, Blake Clark, Don Rickles, and Estelle Harris.

Here is the synopsis for Toy Story 4:

Woody (voice of Tom Hanks) has always been confident about his place in the world, and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. So when Bonnie’s beloved new craft-project-turned-toy, Forky (voice of Tony Hale), declares himself as “trash” and not a toy, Woody takes it upon himself to show Forky why he should embrace being a toy. But when Bonnie takes the whole gang on her family’s road trip excursion, Woody ends up on an unexpected detour that includes a reunion with his long-lost friend Bo Peep (voice of Annie Potts). After years of being on her own, Bo’s adventurous spirit and life on the road belie her delicate porcelain exterior. As Woody and Bo realize they’re worlds apart when it comes to life as a toy, they soon come to find that’s the least of their worries.

Toy Story 4 hits theaters on June 21, 2019.