Though we’ve seen Bo Peep in two Toy Story movies, the character remains an underwritten mystery. But in just one short Toy Story 4 clip previewed by Good Morning America, we learn that this pretty porcelain shepherd is anything but sheepish.

Toy Story 4 Clip

A lost toy sends the group into overdrive in a flashback to Andy’s house. The latest Toy Story 4 clip is brief, but it speaks volumes in how it gives Bo Peep center stage, as she leads the operation to rescue the lost toy out the window. As she orders her sheep to start the operation, Woody wonders why she never told him the names of those sheep. “You never asked,” she quips back.

That’s what Toy Story 4 appears to be giving us — the secret adventures of Bo Peep that we stupidly never asked about. But this 40-second clip does a better job at fleshing out the toy character than the first two Toy Story movies in which she appeared, which bodes well for the rest of this film.

Josh Cooley directs Toy Story 4, which features a voice cast filled with new and familiar names like Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Annie Potts, Tony Hale, Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele, Joan Cusack, Wallace Shawn, John Ratzenberger, Blake Clark, Don Rickles, and Estelle Harris.

Here is the synopsis for Toy Story 4:

Woody (voice of Tom Hanks) has always been confident about his place in the world, and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. So when Bonnie’s beloved new craft-project-turned-toy, Forky (voice of Tony Hale), declares himself as “trash” and not a toy, Woody takes it upon himself to show Forky why he should embrace being a toy. But when Bonnie takes the whole gang on her family’s road trip excursion, Woody ends up on an unexpected detour that includes a reunion with his long-lost friend Bo Peep (voice of Annie Potts). After years of being on her own, Bo’s adventurous spirit and life on the road belie her delicate porcelain exterior. As Woody and Bo realize they’re worlds apart when it comes to life as a toy, they soon come to find that’s the least of their worries.

Toy Story 4 hits theaters on June 21, 2019.