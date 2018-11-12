Get your tissues ready, Toy Story 4 is on its way. After Toy Story 3 closed out a pitch-perfect trilogy in 2010, it was hard to imagine that the story of Woody, Buzz, and co., could continue in any fashion without running out of creative and emotional steam. But Pixar has a whole new story to tell us in the Toy Story 4 teaser trailer, which introduces us to a new “toy” who isn’t really a toy.

Toy Story 4 Teaser Trailer

It’s not easy being a toy — just look at the first three Toy Story movies. So it’s almost understandable that the newest “toy” introduced in Toy Story 4 will have a panic attack over being lumped in with all our of our favorite sentient toys. Voiced by Tony Hale, the new toy in town is called “Forky,” and he’s…well, a fork. Holding hands with everyone in a peaceful kumbaya session, Forky looks scared and wild-eyed (literally, his eyes are two mismatched googly eyes) before shouting, “I don’t belong here! I’m not a toy!” Here is the character description of Forky from Pixar:

Everyone’s favorite pull-string cowboy sheriff Woody, along with his best friends Buzz Lightyear and Jessie, are happy taking care of their kid, Bonnie, until a new toy called “Forky” arrives in her room. According to Forky, a spork-turned-craft-project, he’s not a toy at all—and he’d rather skip this big adventure completely, if only they’d let him.

Oh boy, this is going to turn into one of those “what is a sandwich” debates and force us to wrestle with what constitutes a toy, isn’t it? I’m not sure I’m ready for that existential crisis — though apparently it’s a crisis that will make us bawl our eyes out, according to Tim Allen.

Toy Story 4 is directed by Josh Cooley, who has graduated from directing the Inside Out short “Riley’s First Date.” The film is produced by Jonas Rivera (Inside Out, Up) and Mark Nielsen (Inside Out).

Here is the official synopsis for Toy Story 4:

Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called “Forky” to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy.

Toy Story 4 opens in U.S. theaters on June 21, 2019.