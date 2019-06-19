Toy Story 4‘s box office could do more than reach for the sky — it could shoot to infinity and beyond with an all-time best animated movie debut. The Toy Story 4 box office tracking estimates that the Pixar sequel is looking at a $160 million debut domestically and a whopping $260 million worldwide, with potential to reach $300 million if domestic overperforms.

Deadline reports that Toy Story 4 could be the big hit that will salvage a disappointing summer. Toy Story 4 is currently tracking for a $160 million debut in U.S. and Canada, with some industry experts estimating as much as a $200 million debut. Overseas, it gets even better with an expected worldwide debut of $260 million — possibly $300 million if the domestic box office exceeds expectations. Whatever the case, Toy Story 4 is already set to shatter box office records for animated movies, beating Incredibles 2‘s worldwide debut of $235.8 million. However, Toy Story 4 still trails behind Incredibles 2‘s record domestic opening of $182.6 million.

Toy Story 4 is getting a big international rollout from Disney, a difference from most animated films, which are often rolled out slowly overseas. Twenty-seven countries including Australia, Brazil, Korea, and Russia, are getting Toy Story 4 on Thursday, followed by China, Mexico, Spain, the U.K., and six others on Friday. Italy and France come a week later, while Japan gets a July 12 release and Germany August 15 as some other smaller markets trickle in over the next few weeks.

By comparison, in 2010, Toy Story 3 opened to $145 million worldwide, where about 76% of that was boosted by the domestic box office, according to Deadline. The film would eventually go on to make over $1 billion worldwide and industry insiders expect Toy Story 4 to make those same numbers.

Directed by Josh Cooley and starring Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Annie Potts, Tony Hale, Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele, Madeleine McGraw, Christina Hendricks, Keanu Reeves, Ally Maki, Jay Hernandez, Lori Alan, and Joan Cusack, Toy Story 4 hits theaters on June 20, 2019.