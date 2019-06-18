On the June 18, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

Opening Banter: Chris Evangelista is out on assignment, he will be missed.

At The Water Cooler:

What we’ve been Doing : Peter has been traveling and in his spare time, living in Batuu (plug video: Most Ridiculous Things To Buy in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge ). Also I got a BedJet 3. Jacob got a tattoo. Hoai-Tran went to Rockaway Beach. Brad is preparing for his girlfriend to move in with him, and helping friends open their own Escape Room.

What we’ve been Reading :

What we’ve been Watching : Peter and Brad saw Godzilla: King of the Monsters . Jacob is all about the new season of Battlebots , has been binge-ing Drunk History , and revisited, uh, The Substitute . Peter saw Men in Black: International and Rocketman . Ben watched Toy Story 4 , started The Handmaid’s Tale season 3, and watched the entirety of Chernobyl . Hoai-Tran watched Shaft, Ophelia, Everybody Knows, All is Well, Pachamama, Aggretsuko season 2, and the first episode of Dark . Brad saw The House with a Clock in Its Walls . Watched the first season of the Canadian comedy series Letterkenny .

What we’ve been Eating : Jacob is here to preach about Rhythm Superfoods’ Kale Chips . Brad tried Cookies and Cream Pop-Tarts cereal and Chocolate Peanut Butter Corn Pops . Also got some Sweet Lightning Mountain Dew and Freezepop flavored Skittles .

What we’ve been Playing : Peter finally beat Super Hot and has started playing the Imagine Dragons songs on Beatsaber Jacob ran the second session in his Star Wars RPG campaign and things got wild.



All the other stuff you need to know: