On the June 18, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.
Opening Banter: Chris Evangelista is out on assignment, he will be missed.
At The Water Cooler:
- What we’ve been Doing:
- Peter has been traveling and in his spare time, living in Batuu (plug video: Most Ridiculous Things To Buy in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge). Also I got a BedJet 3.
- Jacob got a tattoo.
- Hoai-Tran went to Rockaway Beach.
- Brad is preparing for his girlfriend to move in with him, and helping friends open their own Escape Room.
- What we’ve been Reading:
- What we’ve been Watching:
- Peter and Brad saw Godzilla: King of the Monsters.
- Jacob is all about the new season of Battlebots, has been binge-ing Drunk History, and revisited, uh, The Substitute.
- Peter saw Men in Black: International and Rocketman.
- Ben watched Toy Story 4, started The Handmaid’s Tale season 3, and watched the entirety of Chernobyl.
- Hoai-Tran watched Shaft, Ophelia, Everybody Knows, All is Well, Pachamama, Aggretsuko season 2, and the first episode of Dark.
- Brad saw The House with a Clock in Its Walls. Watched the first season of the Canadian comedy series Letterkenny.
- What we’ve been Eating:
- Jacob is here to preach about Rhythm Superfoods’ Kale Chips.
- Brad tried Cookies and Cream Pop-Tarts cereal and Chocolate Peanut Butter Corn Pops. Also got some Sweet Lightning Mountain Dew and Freezepop flavored Skittles.
- What we’ve been Playing:
- Peter finally beat Super Hot and has started playing the Imagine Dragons songs on Beatsaber
- Jacob ran the second session in his Star Wars RPG campaign and things got wild.
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.