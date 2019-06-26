Earlier this year, we learned that an early draft of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse had a scene that would have brought the versions of Spidey played by Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland into the animated world. But it was thought that the movie may already be confusing enough without tossing other big screen versions of the webslinger into the mix. We never heard what the scene entailed, but Tom Holland recently discussed what would have been a cameo for his version of Peter Parker.

While making the publicity rounds for Spider-Man: Far From Home, discussion with the United Kingdom outlet JOE turned to how awesome Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse ended up being (watch it on Netflix starting today if you haven’t seen it yet). That’s when Tom Holland confirmed that he almost made an appearance in the movie:

“At one point I was supposed to be in it. Yeah, there was going to be another Peter Parker. It was a scene in a train station or something. It was going to be like an Easter egg. It was going to walk through the background and say like ‘hey kid’ or something. Never happened. Heartbroken.”

We’re not sure if this was the scene that would have featured Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire as well, but it doesn’t sound like it. The way Holland makes it sound is that this would have been more of secret cameo instead of a prominent scene in the movie. Funnily enough, there’s a train station scene from the end of the first Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse trailer that never ended up in the movie:

Maybe Tom Holland was just meant to be a random alternate version of Peter Parker who never became Spider-Man, or hadn’t yet become the Spider-Man he was supposed to be. But again, that would have made things more confusing for general audiences who weren’t yet acquainted with the idea of multiple dimensions with various versions of Spider-Man. But now that audiences understand the concept of the Spider-Verse, maybe Tom Holland can pop up in the sequel that’s already in development.

Interestingly enough, Tom Holland also discussed his excitement about bringing Miles Morales into the Marvel Cinematic Universe at some point. Could he know something we don’t? Holland isn’t exactly the best at keeping secrets, so maybe there’s been early talk about bringing Miles Morales into play for a third Spider-Man movie or something like that. After all, the character was referenced by Donald Glover’s character Aaron Davis in Spider-Man: Homecoming as his unnamed nephew (but comic fans know who he’s talking about). Presumably he was younger than Peter Parker at the time Homecoming took place, but if he survived The Snap, then Morales could be around Peter’s age by now, which would make it easy for him to make his debut in a third Spider-Man movie.

Spider-Man: Far From Home arrives July 2, 2019 and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is now on Netflix.