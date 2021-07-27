Titane: Release Date, Cast and More

Filmmaker Julia Ducournau is rapidly carving out her own distinct niche, despite having only one feature film under her belt from back in 2016. That movie, Raw, immediately announced the French writer/director as a voice to be taken seriously and Ducournau is now following that up with this year’s Titane. If you’re hungry for more information on the movie, look no further.

Here’s everything you need to know about Titane.

Titane Release Date and Where You Can Watch It

The distributor, Neon, is playing things very close to the vest with this movie. We do know, however, that Titane will release in theaters on October 1.

The film recently has its world premiere in the Cannes Film Festival, where it stirred up quite a buzz and won the prestigious Palme d’Or prize. /Film’s Jason Gorber described it as: “Take a dash of Miike and Refn, a whole heap of Cronenberg and, above all, Ducournau’s uniquely acidic vision, and you have a unique cinematic alloy that does far more than rely upon shock and horror. It’s a film that’s at its best when things matter and you’re empathizing even during moments of total butchery.”

What is Titane?

The official synopsis of Titane rather unhelpfully describes it as, “TITANE: A metal highly resistant to heat and corrosion, with high tensile strength alloys, often used in medical prostheses due to its pronounced biocompatibility.” Yeah…remember what I said about Neon staying tight-lipped on this movie? Luckily, a previous report has some more details on the premise of the film:

“Written by the director, the script opens on an airport where custom inspectors pick up a young man with a bruised face. He claims his name to be Adrien Legrand, a child who disappeared ten years ago. For Vincent, his father, this marks the end of a long nightmare and he brings him home. Simultaneously, a series of gruesome murders places the region under pressure. Alexia, model in a car showroom, has all the characteristics of the ideal victim…”

Titane Director, Crew, and More

As mentioned before, Julia Ducournau both writes and directs this provocative film.

In an unusual circumstance, Jacques Akchoti, Jean-Christophe Bouzy, and Simonetta Greggio also receive “Collaboration” credits. I’ll let the Writers Guild of America explain: “A ‘team’ of writers is defined as two or more writers who collaborate to write a specific piece of literary material. The resulting literary material is attributable to the team as a whole, rather than to an individual member of the team.”

Titane Cast

Established French actor Vincent Lindon stars as Vincent Legrand. Opposite him is newcomer Agathe Rousselle, playing the gender fluid character Alexia/Adrien.

Titane Trailer