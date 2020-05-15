There hasn’t been a single trailer or promotional still released for the second season of The Mandalorian, but the live-action Star Wars series on Disney+ has seen plenty of surprising details come to light in recent weeks. Now another intriguing new addition to the cast has been revealed with Justified star Timothy Olyphant landing a role in the second season of The Mandalorian. But who is he playing?

The Hollywood Reporter dropped the scoop about Timothy Olyphant joining The Mandalorian for the show’s second season. Unfortunately, at this time, details on his character are currently under wraps, and considering all the casting news there has been recently for the forthcoming episodes of the series, it could either be a new character or it could be a familiar character from franchise history. Anything is possible as The Mandalorian continues to expand the Star Wars universe.

Not too long ago we exclusively broke the story about Rosario Dawson playing a live-action version of the beloved Jedi character Ahsoka Tano, created by the show’s executive producer Dave Filoni in The Clone Wars animated series. Also making the leap from animation to live-action will be Battlestar Galactica star Katee Sackhoff, reprising her role as Bo-Katan Kryze, a Mandalorian warrior she previously voiced on the animated series.

On top of that, recently Temuera Morrison was reported to return to Star Wars to reprise the role of Boba Fett, a role that he hasn’t played in live-action yet. Morrison previously played Jango Fett in Attack of the Clones, the bounty hunter who was the basis for all the Clone Troopers, as well as an unmodified clone of himself that he named Boba Fett, who would grow up to be the bounty hunter who debuted on the big screen in The Empire Strikes Back. When the original Star Wars trilogy was given a re-release on home video, Morrison was also tapped to dub over the previous lines said by Boba Fett.

Some fans also think that Temuera Morrison could also end up playing an older version of The Clone Wars character Captain Rex, which he’s never played before. That character was voiced by Dee Bradley Baker in The Clone Wars series, but he could easily be brought into live-action with Morrison since his likeness has been used for Rex and the rest of the Clone Troopers for a long time now.

Directors for the second season of The Mandalorian include executive producer Jon Favreau, executive producer Dave Filoni, Ant-Man director Peyton Reed, Alita: Battle Angel director Robert Rodriguez, and first season cast member Carl Weathers. There could be other filmmakers on board who haven’t been revealed yet, so we could hear about more soon. And it goes without saying that Pedro Pascal and Gina Carano are returning as Mando and Cara Dne.

The Mandalorian is expected to return with new episodes in October, and since the second season already finished shooting before the coronavirus pandemic shut down Hollywood productions, it won’t be delayed at all. In fact, a third season is already in the works. Stay tuned for more.