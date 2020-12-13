We’ve already seen Timothée Chalamet on Saturday Night Live thanks to Chloe Fineman‘s outstanding impression of him. But the real Timothée Chalamet hosted the show this weekend, he brought a lot of youthful energy to Studio 8H. Furthermore, he also allowed Pete Davidson to really shine in many more sketches than he usually gets a chance to appear in. It reminds you how good he can be with the right bit, and Chalamet clearly loved working with him since they appeared together several times throughout the episode, making for some big laughs.

The Best

December to Remember Car Commercial – If you’re one of those people who watches holiday car commercials every year and questions how any normal persons could even consider buying an entire car for someone for Christmas, this is the sketch for you. How has no one tackled this premise before? Watching this clueless, irresponsible husband played by Beck Bennett have his idea completely torn apart and his marriage crumbling before his eyes makes for an instant commercial parody classic.

Sportsmax – Timothée Chalamet had a lot of fun with Pete Davidson throughout this week, but this was one of the best bits of the night. The overall sketch imagining a sports spin-off of the insane right-wing news channel Newsmax is such a stellar premise on its own, because it allows for the making of a political sketch without being political. Making it New York-centric adds another layer to the absurdity. Chalamet and Davidson steal the show as two Jets fans eating cheese fries and talking about their “winning streak” and they’re just great together. Davidson even feels like he’s channeling Adam Sandler a bit.

Rap Roundtable – Watching Davidson and Chalamet act like to tough white rappers who clearly know nothing about hip hop is funny in itself, but their constant shouting of not so cool hip hop phrases is what really makes this hilarious. Plus, having Questlove on their to be in awe of their presence and eventually slapping them seals the deal.

Coronavirus Holiday – At first, I thought this sketch was only amusing, and even though it’s not necessarily raucously hilarious, the writing her is particularly clever. Portraying the coronavirus as a cheesy sitcom family with all their drama is a decent concept on its own, but for me, it’s the continuous puns and the clever spins on what coronavirus has done to all of us that makes it work better than it otherwise should.