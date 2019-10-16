Fans are already excited about Thor: Love & Thunder continuing the God of Thunder’s film franchise. Marvel Studios announced the sequel at San Diego Comic-Con this past summer with Taika Waititi back in the director’s chair after knocking Thor: Ragnarok out of the park in 2017. But that won’t be the only job he has for the sequel. The director confirmed that he will be returning as the beloved, rocky Kronan warrior known as Korg, and he also recently discussed some possible Thor: Love and Thunder story details.

First up, Taika Waititi revealed his return as Korg on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night while promoting Jojo Rabbit:

Waititi stars talking about Thor and his return as Korg at the 6:44 mark. In Avengers: Endgame, Korg was hanging out with Thor in New Asgard on Earth when the God of Thunder was really struggling with depression. He’d been chilling out and playing video games and clearly became a good friend of Thor during one of the hardest periods of his life. So it makes sense that he’ll be back for Love & Thunder, and we’re hoping his little buddy Miek will be coming with him.

Unfortunately, Taika Waititi didn’t reveal anything else about Thor: Love & Thunder, though he did reaffirm the news that Natalie Portman will not only be back as Jane Foster, but she will become The Mighty Thor alongside Chris Hemsworth returning as Thor. Speaking of which, many fans have been wondering exactly how Waititi will bring Jason Aaron’s acclaimed comic book run with Jane Foster as Thor to life. While he didn’t confirm or deny any specific details, he did discuss one of the most powerful parts of that comic arc.

Speaking with Variety recently, Waititi was asked about whether the storyline involving Jane Foster having breast cancer (you can find out more about that over here) would be brought into the movie. Here’s what the filmmaker had to say:

“I think that’s a really powerful part of the books. I think it’s really cool that she’s fighting this thing and there’s two battles going on. Personally I really love that storyline. But whether it ends up in the film is yet to be seen. We’re not sure if we’re going to do a complete lift of that whole storyline. These things change through the shoot and even when we’re editing sometimes. Like, ‘Let’s get rid of that storyline where she’s got breast cancer.’ We’ll change it to something else, or maybe she’s fine.”

In the Jimmy Kimmel Live clip above, Waititi talks about having recently completed the second draft of the script. And since there’s still a lot of time before Thor: Love & Thunder hits theaters on November 5, 2021, they’re probably still figuring out what works best for the overall story. After all, Waititi still has a whole other movie that he’ll shoot before production on the Thor sequel commences. He’s directing a soccer movie called Next Goal Wins, based on the documentary of the same name, so there’s plenty of time to get the script Love & Thunder in a good place.