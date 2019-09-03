Before he brings Love and Thunder back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Taika Waititi will be testing the limits of the Disney dominion over 20th Century Fox with his upcoming World War II satire, Jojo Rabbit. The buzzy dark comedy, which Waititi directs and stars in as the imaginary best friend of an awkward young German boy (Roman Griffin) growing up during World War II. But the twist: Waititi’s imaginary friend just happens to be Adolph Hitler. It’s an absurd premise that perhaps only the Thor: Ragnarok and Hunt for the Wilderpeople director could pull off. Watch the new Jojo Rabbit trailer below.

Jojo Rabbit Trailer

Based upon the book Caging Skies by Christine Leunens, Jojo Rabbit follows a young German boy (newcomer Roman Griffin) raised by a single mom, whose awkward demeanor leaves him bullied by fellow students. His only confidante is his imaginary friend Hitler, but his naive patriotism is soon tested when he meets a young girl (Leave No Trace breakout Thomasin McKenzie) who upends his world views.

Sam Rockwell, Scarlett Johansson, Rebel Wilson, Stephen Merchant, Alfie Allen, also star alongside Waititi, Griffin, and McKenzie.

Despite some rumblings that Jojo Rabbit’s envelope-pushing premise is ruffling a few feathers back at Disney headquarters, Fox Searchlight is clearly positioning Waititi’s film for an awards-season run, setting the world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival and later screening it at Fantastic Fest. What a joy it would be if Jojo Rabbit became an actual Oscar contender.

Here is the synopsis for Jojo Rabbit:

Jojo Rabbit opens in theaters on October 18, 2019.